R. Kelly Requests Jail Recovery, Says He Is Famous for Flight Risk

exclusive

R. KellyThe first attempt to get out of prison for fear of coronavirus did not work, but he returned to the balloon – claiming that his medical crisis was much worse now, and insisted that he ignore the town.

The failed singer filed a modified emergency motion obtained by TMZ seeking release from the lockup based on the changed circumstances.

Kelly and his legal team say when he finally asked To release, the court ruled that COVID-19 had no confirmed cases in the Chicago jail where he is currently locked up. Docs say … that’s no longer the case.

Kelly said the Chicago MCC admits there are at least 6 confirmed positive cases today among prisoners – along with 7 staff members – and argues that it is even worse. He admits that if he doesn’t come out soon enough, it’s a “perfect possibility” that he will be “infected with a deadly disease.”

As we reported … the judge denied his first release request was released earlier this month, as the singer failed to explain how he was still not in danger of flying.

Kelly is catching up again for now, too – she claims if she tries to run she’s “the most obvious and well-known person on the streets of Chicago, or anywhere else in the country, because of the severe persistence of home restrictions. “

In addition, Kelly said there were no trips for him, he was afraid to fly, and he did not have the passport or means to fly.

According to the documents … he also agreed to 24/7 monitoring and GPS monitoring to make sure he didn’t go anywhere outside of the house or meet with anyone other than his lawyers.

The judge has yet to decide.