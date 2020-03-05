r-kelly-to-enter-plea-to-reworked-federal-prices-in-chicago

By MICHAEL TARM

CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly is owing in federal court docket on Thursday in Chicago to enter a plea to an current federal indictment that features sexual intercourse abuse allegations involving a new accuser.

Kelly, 53, is anticipated to plead not responsible to a 13-rely superseding indictment unsealed last thirty day period that incorporates many counts of youngster pornography.

The reworked charging document is mainly the identical as the unique indictment — which also had 13 counts — but includes a reference to a new accuser, referred to only as “Minor 6.”

Thursday’s arraignment could be an prospect for prosecutors to give further facts about the new accuser and her allegations against the Grammy Award-profitable artist.

The listening to could also be a opportunity for U.S. District Choose Harry Leinenweber to drive back the trial date. Kelly’s lawyers have stated previously they could not be geared up for trial by April 27, which remained the official demo date.

Kelly, who has denied ever abusing any person, faces many dozen counts of condition and federal sexual misconduct prices in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering plan aimed at giving Kelly with women.

Kelly was jailed in July and has been awaiting demo at a Chicago federal jail a block from the courthouse exactly where he attends pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York situation by video.

The federal fees in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself possessing intercourse with underage women and of shelling out off possible witnesses in his 2008 trial — at which he was acquitted — to get them to transform their tales.

