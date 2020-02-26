r.-kelly’s-attorney-promises-that-drea-kelly-could-be-locked-up-on-costs

Steven Greenberg, the direct defense lawyer for shameful singer R. Kelly in Illinois, unveiled that the alleged rapist was in court to come across out if his spouse, Drea Kelly, spends some time driving bars for their accusations.

“#RKelly in divorce courtroom this early morning to see if Drea is heading to be locked up for her accusations,” Greenberg tweeted.

Greenberg made available no additional information and facts, and it is not likely that Drea is at this time driving bars.

Last 7 days, Derrel McDavid, Kelly’s long-time manager, asked for a speedy trial in April to experience federal costs in opposition to him. McDavid faces rates of child pornography and obstruction of justice in the new federal prosecution. He promises that McDavid performed a critical position in spending victims and witnesses in the period in advance of the Cook County baby pornography demo in 2008, which finished in Kelly’s acquittal, according to the Solar-Situations.

Kelly and McDavid deny all accusations against them and keep their innocence.