R. Kelly’s Bid for Release of Prisoner Due to Coronavirus Denied

R. Kelly strongly resigned to get out of prison for fear he would be arrested on COVID-19 … but he was beaten because the judge simply rejected his request.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the judge said several reasons why the disgraced singer could NOT leave prison because he had a flying risk. The judge stated that “[Kelly] is currently in custody on the grounds that he is fleeing or attempting to obstruct, threaten or interfere with the wanted witnesses. o. “

As for Kelly’s fear of catching COVID-19 if he stayed behind bars … the judge said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago where Kelly was written. The judge also pointed to steps taken by the Bureau of Prisons to combat the spread of the virus in its prisons … such as suspending all social visits and suspending facility transfers.

What’s more … the judge said he would not buy Kelly’s part in the at-risk group because he was “fifty-three years old, twelve years younger in the cohort of ‘older adults’ defined by the CDC as being at high risk. “

Kelly argued he had surgery while in jail, but the judge said, “he did not explain how he was placed in his operating position at higher risk of serious illness. Additionally, Chicago officials advised the government that everything was over. treatment of the accused for the new operation.

As for Kelly’s differences, he is do not meet with lawyers to strategize for his trial in July … the judge said Kelly could still talk by phone and email. And get it … the judge said it was unlikely that his trial would continue as scheduled in early July … adding “as conditions return to normal, [Kelly] and his lawyers have more time to prepare for the test. “

We broke the story … Kelly claims conditions he was under jail “for causing them to poison poison.” He is now behind bars in Illinois while he is awaiting trial, following a lawsuit that was executed by federal prosecutors in NY.