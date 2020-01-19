R Kelly’s reputation has been effectively destroyed in the eyes of many. It seems that every time we surf the web or tune in to the news, we hear of a new incident in which it claims to deal with underage girls.

We hear that because the media are reporting it and R Kelly’s lawyer is angry. Steve Greenberg is Kelly’s official legal representative and is defending his client’s defense. He cites one-sided propaganda as the reason for Kelly’s death.

Greenberg strikes back

Greenberg attacks all media to report what he thinks is “one-sided propaganda”.

The Daily Beast featured one of Greenberg’s social media posts, stating that the recently released information about its customers is a “one-sided, factually unsupported propaganda piece against R Kelly” and called “bogus allegations” the source of the dispute the artist.

R Kelly’s good side

In an obvious attempt to get rid of his bad image and paint a softer picture of R Kelly’s personality, Greenberg tries to change the way the media read and report about his customers.

The Chicago Tribune supports Greensberg in defense of R Kelly, citing all of R Kelly’s good deeds and listing a number of his awards. They even quote R Kelly’s interview in March 1997 in which he said, “I seem to be falling in love with the Lord. I came to find out that everything you want is in the Lord. ‘

Could R Kelly be a decent guy?

There are a number of positive stories about Kelly’s life that are difficult to surface. Kelly used to sing in a choir and train stations, and Greenspan wants these themes to be the focus. He would like to draw attention to songs like “I Believe I Can Fly” that are meant to remind the public of the positive, religious choir boy that R Kelly “really is”.

We’re not sure if the church boy stories are enough to turn R Kelly’s tarnished reputation into a sparkling clean, religiously good trophy. We are all excited to see what facts will be released in court over the coming months.

