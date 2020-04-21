R. Kelly’s Second Bid for Release of Prisoner Due to COVID-19 Denies

exclusive

It’s still a competition and a miss for that R. Kelly – Judge kicks off his 2nd attempt to be released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal judge acknowledged that the disease had spread to MCC Chicago, where Kelly had been held pending several trials. However, the judge said Kelly’s call for bond release did not present sufficient evidence that the singer was at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

As for Kelly’s argument, he was not a flight risk because he had previously appeared for scheduled court appearances … the judge did not choose that. He said Kelly is now facing more serious charges, including alleged tampering with witnesses … so again, no dice action.

Kelly's lawyer says the singer was sentenced to a vulnerable position at MCC Chicago especially after an inmate on Kelly's floor was recently hospitalized for COVID- 19.

He also made sure Kelly was not a flight risk because the singer never had the means. They teach Kelly owes almost $ 2 million to Uncle Sam, and any money he made from royalties would have to pay bills.

The judge’s decision did not address his financial problems, but he did respond to Kelly’s insults that he should lower – while wearing a GPS monitor – and stay on social media. He said because of the law and law enforcement resources … “They cannot guarantee that an accused with a history, incentives and opportunity to interfere with potential witnesses will not do so.”

Remember, Kelly has has been denied in his first bid to come out. At the time, the judge said there was no fear that the singer would contract the virus because there were no confirmed cases at MCC Chicago. That part was changed, but it was the same outcome as Kelly’s last.