R Madrid 2- Barcelona

The objectives of the 2nd fifty percent of Vinicius Junior and Mariano Díaz saw Serious Madrid conquer Barcelona two- at the Santiago Bernabéu, a outcome that raises Zinedine Zidane's side to the leading of the League.

Immediately after a very first 50 % devoid of ambitions in the Spanish capital, the hosts made the breakthrough with only 19 minutes to participate in many thanks to Vinicius's deflected blow, in advance of Mariano's hard work at the time of injury sealed the victory.

As a outcome, the Serious has surpassed the champions to depart a clear position at the top of the desk with 12 online games to play this year following ending a streak of four consecutive defeats in the Typical.

Much more to comply with shortly …