Ra Mi Ran, Seo Hyun Jin and other actors bid farewell to “Black Dog”

The cast of tvN’s “Black Dog”, which aired its last episode on February 4, said goodbye to the drama.

“Black Dog” is a realistic drama about an ordinary teacher’s short-term struggle in the fierce world of education. Seo Hyun Jin plays Go Ha Neul, the short-term teacher who works hard to help his students and get a full-time position.

Seo Hyun Jin said, “We filmed for about six months. I started with the hope that it would be a good drama. I am very grateful to everyone who watched it and I hope now that it will be a drama that will remain in people’s memories and that they will be able to watch it again and again. Thank you for watching.”

Ra Mi Ran, who played head of Park Sung Soon’s career counseling department, said, “As Daechi High School students graduate and a new semester begins, our directors, screenwriters, actors and members crew all worked hard. We worked to comfort and laugh by telling stories that everyone around us could relate to. If we managed to get this message out to the viewers, then I don’t need anything else to be happy. We have one day left before the final, so I would like to encourage the educators until the end. I encourage all teachers, students and all those who support them! “

Ha Jun, who played as ace teacher Yeon Woo Do, said, “I was comforted by the reactions from viewers, who said they felt comforted by ‘Black Dog’ and that they could s ‘identify. I am proud of the hard work I devoted to filming and I think it will be a significant moment to look back. I sincerely thank the viewers and all of the staff who worked on the production. I will not forget these feelings of gratitude and I will work hard to become a better actor. “

Lee Chang Hoon, who played biology teacher Bae Myung Soo, said, “I spent 7 to 8 months with my colleagues as if they were family, so I can’t really believe this is the end. I think I will miss them a lot after the end and it will remain a good memory for a long time. ‘Black Dog’ was a project and a story that will give me strength in my future acting career. I hope this will also remain a precious story and drama for everyone. “

Im Hyun Sung, who played the school’s administrative director, Yoo Jae Ho, said: “The moments I spent filming” Black Dog “were exciting and precious. I will cherish these moments in my heart. Thanks to the actors with whom I spent so much time, as well as to the directors, screenwriters and collaborators who helped filming. Thank you very much to the viewers who loved ‘Black Dog’ and I will work hard to show an even better picture of myself in the future. “

Ahn Sang Eun, who played Jang Hee Soo, a short-term teacher who got his job through family ties, said, “I remember feeling like it was a miracle when I learned that I went in for an audition. I had a lot of doubts during the shooting, but the director and the others helped me a lot and I am sincerely grateful. I’m sad that it’s over. I learned a lot by acting in this project. Hee Soo is a character who could be anyone we meet in life, but there may be people who are influenced by someone like her. I wanted to act in a way that would give her a sense of relativity. “

