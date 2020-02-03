Race for Democrats opens in Iowa as President Donald Trump worries

DES MOINES, Iowa – Democrat campaign that has cost more than $ 1 billion has wiped out the ambitions of seasoned politicians, forced conversations about race, sex and identity and sparked heated debate about health care and tax peaks Monday in Iowa caucuses.

By the end of the day, tens of thousands of Democrats will have participated in the famous Iowa caucuses, the first of more than 50 contests to be held over the next five months. Caucuses will make the first verdict on who among dozens of candidates is best placed to face President Donald Trump, whom Democratic voters are desperate to beat this fall.

It is a time filled with promise for a Democratic Party that has seized major gains since Trump won the White House in 2016. But instead of optimism, a cloud of uncertainty and heightened resentment between parties weighs on Monday’s elections, which, after a multi-year accumulation, will finally begin to reveal who and what the Democrats represent in this tumultuous era.

“If someone tells you they know who’s going to win, they either have a whisper from God or they are crazy because no one knows,” said Deidre DeJear, former president of Kamala Harris and first black woman to to win. a primary across the state of Iowa.

Polls Suggest Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Might Have A Close Lead, But One Of The Top Four Candidates – Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Former Mayor Of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – could mark victory in Iowa’s unpredictable and offbeat caucus system as organizers prepare for record participation. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, is also claiming momentum, while foreign candidates such as entrepreneur Andrew Yang, militant billionaire Tom Steyer and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard could be factors.

Iowa offers only a tiny percentage of the delegates needed to win the nomination, but plays an inordinate role in the slaughter of the primary areas. A poor performance in Iowa could slow a leader’s fundraising and reduce support in later states, while a solid result can give the candidate a much-needed boost that propels him or her to the nomination.

The last Democrats who won Iowa caucuses then won the party’s nomination.

The 2020 fight took place over a myriad of distractions, in particular the push by Congressional Democrats to depose Trump, who often overshadowed the primary and effectively pinned several prominent candidates in Washington at the peak of the start of the campaign. election. Even on caucus day, Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar had to spend several hours at Capitol Hill on dismissal matters.

Meanwhile, former ultra-billionaire New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is waging a side campaign that ignores Iowa as he prepares to pounce on any perceived weakness in the field in March.

Amalgamation of quirks, including new rules for reporting caucus’ already complicated results, is heading for what could be a murky Iowa final before the race quickly pivots to New Hampshire, which votes only eight days later.

Uncertainty is accompanied by desperate opportunities for campaigns. The expectations game raged a few hours before voters gathered in high school gymnasiums and community centers at more than 1,600 caucus sites across the state.

Having predicted victory several times in the past few weeks, the Biden team sought to downplay the importance of the Iowa kick-off contest the day before polling began, amid persistent signs that the 77-year-old politician was struggling to raise funds or generate excitement on the ground. .

Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders said the campaign saw Iowa “as the beginning, not the end” of the main process.

“It would be a big mistake on the part of journalists, voters or anyone to see what will happen on Monday – we think it will be close – but to consider what is going to be the end and not to give credit and space for New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, “she said of the next three states on the main calendar.

The tone was much more optimistic for the campaign of Bernie Sanders, who repeatedly predicted victory and thinks he is running even stronger in New Hampshire. Despite the growing concerns of establishment democrats who fear that the self-proclaimed democratic socialist will fight Trump and make the Democrats more difficult to win other elections this fall.

In a fundraising message, Sanders campaign director Faiz Shakir warned supporters to expect “a huge barrage of attack from the political establishment” after the results of the campaign were announced. Monday, again implying that Sanders would finish first.

“We do not know how personal the attacks will be. We do not know how many millions will be spent. And we will certainly not know who will finance them long after the damage has been done,” he said. “But we know they will come. Because they want to stop Bernie. They want to stop our movement.”

Passionate rhetoric highlights a dangerous flaw between passionate Sanders supporters and other Democratic factions who have clashed in recent days but must find a way to unite if they hope to defeat Trump in November.

Joe Trippi, campaign director for 2004 presidential candidate Howard Dean, suggested that Sanders may have peaked too soon, forcing some voters to look for a less controversial standard bearer.

“There are a lot of reasons why this thing is moving so much in the end,” predicted Trippi. “I think Bernie coming out on top is really a sort of disruption that will make many people look for who they are.”

New party rules may give Sanders and his rivals the opportunity to win even if they are not the official winner.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report on three sets of results at the end of the night: the “first line-up” of caucuses, their “final line-up” and the total number of delegate equivalents. ‘State that each candidate receives. There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

The Associated Press will declare a winner based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins, which was the traditional norm.

While Sanders and Biden are central figures in the race, Warren and Buttigieg fight to prove that they can also form the necessary coalition to win the nomination.

Warren, who has been looking at his status as one of the only candidates in the past few weeks, has been offering free child care to voters in some caucus locations as his campaign uses all available tools – even online dating apps – for supporters of the courts.

Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former city official who had virtually no national profile a year ago, entered Monday as a legitimate threat to win the nomination. In fact, he predicted victory as he faced a frantic crowd of over 2,000 people in a high school gymnasium the day before caucus.

“It’s hard to believe how far we went a year ago when we first arrived at a cafe in Ames, delighted because there were literally dozens of people there, even if the most were there for a cup of coffee, “” remembers Buttigieg.

He continued, “We are only one day away from winning in Iowa caucuses.”

Although most of the attention is given to Democrats, Republicans will also be holding caucuses on Monday. Without a serious challenger and with a lot of money to spend, Trump’s re-election team hopes to use the vote in the early states as a test for his organizational prowess and to stimulate the excitement of the president’s fall campaign. Trump held a rally in Iowa last week and sent surrogates to the state before Monday’s vote.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.