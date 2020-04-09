Race for the White House: An election battle is likely to be among the most disgusting in history

The stage is scheduled for November.

Barring an unexpected disaster, Joe Biden will represent the Democratic Party against U.S. President Donald Trump, the place of the former vice president in the general election ballot cemented by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ decision to end his campaign.

Biden is unlikely to secure the number of delegates to apply until June. But without any Democratic rivals on the left, a general election campaign will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the most disgusting in American history.

“It will not be easy. No one is confused about this. But we are ready for the general election. We are ready for our standard,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said.

“I trust because Joe Biden’s values ​​reflect the values ​​of most of the American people we can win.”

In Biden and Trump, voters will choose between two white septuagens with drastically different prescriptions for health care, climate change, foreign policy and leadership in an era of extreme partisanship.

At 77, Biden becomes the oldest major party presidential candidate in modern history.

And having spent most of his life as an elected official in Washington, no candidate has had more experience in government.

But in Trump, Biden is facing an opponent he has never faced in his decade-long political career.

The 73-year-old Republican President opens with a massive cash advantage and a well-known willingness to win at a cost.

Trump’s campaign is moving forward with a multipurpose attack that blends legal criticism with basic allegations and, in some cases, senseless conspiracy theories. It is similar to the unconventional play that Trump used against Hillary Clinton four years ago with unexpected devastating success.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said Biden would be portrayed as too liberal for most Americans, weighed down by questions about his son’s foreign trade business and about questionable mental sharpness at his age.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, predicted that Trump would “destroy” Biden, whom the president and his allies nicknamed “Sleepy Joe.”

“President Trump still disapproves of Washington, D.C., while Biden represents the old, tired road and continues to hit the communist regime in China,” Parscale said.

Trump’s team also believes he can win over hostile Sanders supporters, who see Biden as an accomplished assassin. Shortly after Sanders’ announcement, the president charged with no evidence that Democratic leaders were plotting against Sanders.

The Republican National Committee has already assembled an extensive research book on Biden.

The GOP has dedicated 10 investigators to Biden and sent hundreds of Biden-related freedom of information and public record requests to collect additional damaged material.

Before Biden can shift his entire focus to Trump, the former vice president is tasked with overcoming Sanders’ skeptical right-wing supporters, who dismissed Biden’s record on trade, criminal justice, corporate America and foreign policy.

The party’s most progressive wing also fears that Biden’s health and environmental policies, among others, are not going far enough.

For example, Biden supports universal health care, but unlike Sanders, he would maintain the private insurance system and offer Americans a government-backed “public option” instead of Sanders’ signature “Medicare for All”.

Video consultants note that he has already started weaving Sanders’ advanced organizations, including those focused on young people like the Sunrise Movement and the March For Our Lives.

Perhaps Biden’s most powerful ally, former President Barack Obama, was quiet today. Still, former President and First Lady Michelle Obama are ultimately expected to help rally the party behind Biden, who has served as Obama’s deputy for eight years.

Trump tried to raise suspicion as to why Obama still had to support Biden, saying, “When will it happen? Why doesn’t he? He knows something you don’t know.”

Former presidents usually do not interfere in the primary process, and Obama has long maintained that he will not participate until a candidate has been elected.

Biden’s new status as an alleged candidate gives him the freedom to move forward more openly by selecting his own running mate.

He had already begun researching potential vice presidents, but he had to walk gently with Sanders still in the race.

No more.

The campaign’s general counsel, Dana Remus, and outside councilor Bob Bauer are leading the early weeks of the search process. Bauer has served as a White House advisor to Obama and is married to Anita Dunn, Biden’s top campaign strategist.

Biden acknowledged during a virtual fundraiser that his team was discussing a faster timeline for announcing their running mate, which traditionally comes in the days before the national congress.

But he added, “It will take some time to get through the regular review.”

Both candidates are looking down on a coronavirus pandemic, which has made the 2020 logistical campaign in their head.

With peak infection rates still a few weeks away in many parts of the country, the outbreak and related economic devastation will play a major role in shaping electoral attitudes and campaign logistics.

Currently, Biden and Trump are effectively hit at home like many in the United States.

Biden’s team suggests that his empathy and experience are right for the moment, yet he strived to be heard by the makeshift TV studio in the basement of his Delaware home.

The campaign compromised at least one virtual event per day, while Trump starred in widely viewed daily White House news reports of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the challenges, Biden will move into the North Autumn with a broad coalition of working-class whites, older African-Americans and dishonest Republicans who have been alienated by the Trump GOP.

The Lincoln Project, a collection of former Republicans, formally supported Biden shortly after Sanders’ announcement.

“As America struggles with an unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can control our state ship, link our common wounds, and lead us to our next national chapter,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of the group.

“Joe Biden has the national leadership, empathy and stability.”

