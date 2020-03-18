Race Star thrills fans away using ‘metal pull’

Latrice Royale said she was considering creating an online show with her husbands. (Santiago Felipe / Getty)

As clubs, bars and theaters have closed their doors because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the noisy series, including the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, have been participating online.

On Saturday, March 15, New York and Los Angeles, where there are some of the largest groups in the world, ruled that closed systems would reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Latrice Royale, who sat for the first time at RuPaul’s Drag Race event, told Reuters: “It’s dangerous because I’m a small business and fun.”

Royale said she was considering participating in an online music career with her husband, a musician, since the money she pays is still a bargain, including an eight-person salary.

A group of 30 other drag queens and spies, including Drag Race star Alaska Thunderf ** k and Rock M Sakura, are off to play “in the first worldwide show on Twitch network on Friday, March 20.

The show, which is the queen of Biqtch Puddiń, the second annual Dragula winner, will cost $ 10 (£ 8.50) and will have a way of allowing viewers to destroy kings and queens.

Another way that gamers are giving their followers what they want is to make money back via Cameo, where users pay for video messages from their favorite queen.

A spokeswoman for the site told Reuters that at least 11 RuPaul Drag Race stars had either signed up for the job or called in their accounts. Drag queens made up four of the six celebrities that users paid for messages from this week.

Royale, who claims to be “fun but worthless” on his Cameo account and pays $ 125 for each message, added: “I’ll go up and sell.”

Another popular queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gia Gunn continues to provide fans with fans via YouTube.

“I don’t want the locals to forget about life,” he said.