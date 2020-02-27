Rachel Brosnahan joins Anthony Ramos in Distant

Deadline has brought term that The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel‘s Emmy-profitable direct Rachel Brosnahan has signed on to co-star in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Distant alongside In the Heights star Anthony Ramos.

The movie, which is getting penned by Spenser Cohen (Extinction) and directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Office environment Xmas Celebration), will adhere to an asteroid miner who crash lands on an alien planet and must contend with the difficulties of the natural environment and make his way throughout the unsafe terrain to obtain the only other survivor, a girl trapped in her escape pod.

Distant will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Specific), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction), with Speck and Gordon set to executive create along with Speck, Gordon, Jonathan Rothbart, and Matt Hirsch, with Kevin Vafi co-making.

Ramos got his commence in Broadway, partnering with Lin-Manuel Miranda for his hit In the Heights, for which he will be starring as Usnavi de la Vega in the forthcoming movie adaptation right after initially portraying Sonny on stage, and Hamilton as both John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton. He began his rise in on-screen performing with roles in Netflix’s acclaimed series adaptation of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Neon’s Monsters and Gentlemen, the Oscar-winning A Star is Born and the blockbuster Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He will subsequent be observed in In the Heights and read in the DreamWorks sequel Trolls Entire world Tour, which is set to hit theaters in April.

Speck and Gordon have labored jointly for many years, co-directing the hit Will Ferrell and Jon Heder-starring ice-skating comedy Blades of Glory and the ensemble Christmas bash comedy Business office Xmas Comedy, as nicely as helming two episodes of Netflix’s Will Arnett-led Flaked.

