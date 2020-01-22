Rachel Griffith’s hilarious response after the police thought she found her stolen Golden Globe statue

When Rachel Griffiths received a call from the Victoria Police informing her that her stolen acting trophy had been found, she believed that her prayers had been answered.

After going to the St. Kilda police station to pick up her gong, which was stolen in 2016 when her house was broken into, the actress quickly realized that it wasn’t quite the statue she was looking for.

Rachel Griffiths was named Best Supporting Actress in a television series in 2002 for her role in Six Feet Under at the Golden Globes. (Getty)

“I’m so looking forward to @victoriapolice’s call that one of my stolen Acting Awards (2 SAG AWARDS 1 Golden Globe) shows up three years later,” she signed a photo of the tiny statue, which was clearly not her Golden Globe. “(But it is) not quite what I hoped for!

“Bless you, and if anyone misses this little guy, it’s the St. Kilda police station,” she added.

The statues that Griffiths was looking for were taken away from home during a burglary in 2016. The thieves took two of their Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) that they and their Six Feet Under-Co-Stars won best in 2003 and 2004.

Griffiths’ Golden Globe Award, which she won in 2002 for best supporting actress, was also stolen for her role in the HBO hit series.

Rachel Griffiths (far right) and her Six Feet Under-Co-Stars win the Outstanding Ensemble in a drama series in 2003. (Getty)

“Funnily enough, I had a little break last year and three of my awards were given and I’m about to find new ones,” she announced at the Perth 96FM breakfast show in 2017.

“So if you are in a pawnshop or if you walk past a pawnshop or a second-hand shop and see that they belong to me!”

Griffiths and her Six Feet Under-Co-Stars won a SAG award in 2004 for the outstanding ensemble in a drama series. (Getty)

