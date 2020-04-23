Rachel Maddow Abolition of Trump, Fox News on hydroxychloroquine

Rachel Mantou carried out a long, thorough and destructive abolition of the relentless masochistism on the drug against malaria hydroxychloroquine by Fox News and President Donald Trump, which stopped quietly after recent studies here and abroad found that the drug can have serious and even fatal side effects when used as an out-of-signal treatment for coronavirus.

“It’s a common drug used to prevent malaria. You may have taken it before traveling abroad if you were trying not to get malaria, “said Maddow, presenting her section. “But you’ve probably never heard of this drug until last month, when it hosted the original Fox News, and then the president started promoting it uninterruptedly on a daily, sometimes hourly basis, as what was quite certain was a miraculous cure. for the coronaio. There is no big deal, for this corona, we already have a cure. They promoted it despite the zero clinical trials and almost no proof of its effectiveness. But boy was he persistent. ”

What followed was a two-minute supercut sentence from nearly 30 Trump cases, as well as Fox hosts. Brian Kilmade, Steve Dockey, Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Lora Ingram saying the possibilities of drugs, if not, singing all the praise of the drug.

“Starting in mid-March, hydroxychloroquine has been reported hundreds and hundreds of times on Fox News, especially by its architects and the president, from the White House podium,” Maddow explained before making a sharp turnaround a week ago. , when these reports disappeared for almost a night. “It simply came to our notice then. And we don’t know why that happens, “said Maddow. “But yesterday we got the results of a new study, which has not yet been retrieved by peers, but is the largest to date on the use of hydroxychloroquine in 368 veterans in veterans’ hospitals in the United States. In this test, the drug was found to be of no benefit and in fact more deaths were reported among those who received the drug than those who received standard treatment. “

The president, when asked about the disappointing results of the VA study in informing the special coronavirus team on Wednesday, quickly dismissed the question, saying “I don’t know about the report.” The uncontrollable excitement about the drug became so apparent a month ago.

The MSNBC host then pulled another thread in history, the extraordinary news from Wednesday that the chief scientist of the federal government undertook to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, Dr. Rick Bright, dropped sharply earlier this week, a move it claims was a repayment because it refused to pursue more research funding for hydroxychloroquine.

“It simply came to our notice then. It’s actually a general thing that the president is endangering American lives every time he hits something that has been made or that he thought he heard from the TV on the microphone in the White House newsroom, “said Maddow – the sink. “I will not tell you my opinion about the president and how he should be treated. But as a whole, I think we all need to agree that maybe there needs to be a more coordinated effort to stop misinformation about this disease, especially if it’s potentially deadly misinformation. “

“If someone repeatedly misinforms the American public about important things that have to do with this disease, don’t spread it,” Maddow exclaimed, before making several holes in both Trump and Fox News. “Don’t listen to people who tell you about this disease. Don’t broadcast their comments. Definitely don’t continue to do it day by day when they have been proven to be lying day by day. And honestly, it doesn’t matter who they are. Show some responsibility, honestly. “

