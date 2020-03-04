[Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Bogus News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any These kinds of Thing’]

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow referred to as out Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King for falsely declaring Maddow had documented “multiple senior officials” were being looking for to interfere to quit Sanders run for the White Residence.

King tweeted, “@MSNBC & @maddow just reported that many ‘senior officials’ within just the Democratic Bash are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders.”

BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” in just the Democratic Get together are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders. They reported that the get together has asked Bloomberg to fall out so that Biden would have an a lot easier time in opposition to Bernie. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 3, 2020

The clip which King refers showed Maddow citing reporting from NBC’s countrywide politics reporter Josh Lederman that the Mike Bloomberg campaign was sensation “intense pressure” from Democrats Tuesday night to fall out of the 2020 race.

The MSNBC host Wednesday early morning called out King, composing in a tweet, “I didn’t report any this sort of matter.”

What? No. I did not report any this sort of factor. https://t.co/qNKo6oWFKc — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 4, 2020

In reaction to Maddow called him out, King doubled down with a sequence of tweets:

You absolutely did. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

This is you. You then say, “The Bloomberg marketing campaign is encountering Intense Force from several resources from inside of the Democratic Bash that he wants to stop.” pic.twitter.com/K9RMtObUQz — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

Here’s the segment. You then adopted it up by commenting on his declare that senior officials inside of the celebration were contacting on Bloomberg to drop out in the name of supporting Biden and harming Bernie. pic.twitter.com/qK5r5v0Lqt — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

King, who speaks at Sanders rallies, has a heritage of creating statements that are misleading and wrong.

Twitter buyers also referred to as out King:

BREAKING: Best Sanders surrogate just making points up in this article. https://t.co/KScQEDtwvV — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March four, 2020

I’m unwell of this crap.

This is why the Sanders marketing campaign is so mistrusted. @maddow DID NOT report this. And senior officers are not ‘interfering’ in the primaries. @BernieSanders is a Democrat once every single 4 yrs. It’s possible he’s the 1 interfering in our primaries. https://t.co/4x9v4NvKlA — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March four, 2020

This highlights how damaged some people’s brains are. If there’s pressure on Bloomberg to fall out to consolidate behind a reasonable, that’s “interfering.” But stress on Warren to fall out to guidance Sanders is great and usual. https://t.co/qlQqIjPBL8 — Dante Atkins (@DanteAtkins) March 4, 2020

In which is the link to confirm this @shaunking? @maddow claims this is a lie. Both existing the truth of the matter or delete the tweet. https://t.co/CZ0A4sdGgB — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March four, 2020

I, for 1, am shocked that he would make anything up. So contrary to him. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 4, 2020

Just delete your slip-up and apologize, @shaunking. It’s not that difficult. https://t.co/b2GgL6zAoL https://t.co/ZEMrbx8PPR — Kim (@kim) March four, 2020

Also Shaun King is total of shit. I hold attempting to tell you. lmao — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) March 4, 2020

Blocking Shaun King and his b.s. and lies was a single of the very best moves I have built on Twitter. https://t.co/m1GqmQetzr — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March four, 2020