[Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Bogus News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any These kinds of Thing’]

By
Kay Koch
-

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow referred to as out Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King for falsely declaring Maddow had documented “multiple senior officials” were being looking for to interfere to quit Sanders run for the White Residence.

King tweeted, “@MSNBC & @maddow just reported that many ‘senior officials’ within just the Democratic Bash are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders.”

The clip which King refers showed Maddow citing reporting from NBC’s countrywide politics reporter Josh Lederman that the Mike Bloomberg campaign was sensation “intense pressure” from Democrats Tuesday night to fall out of the 2020 race.

The MSNBC host Wednesday early morning called out King, composing in a tweet, “I didn’t report any this sort of matter.”

In reaction to Maddow called him out, King doubled down with a sequence of tweets:

King, who speaks at Sanders rallies, has a heritage of creating statements that are misleading and wrong.

Twitter buyers also referred to as out King:

 