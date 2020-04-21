Rachel McAdams made a rare comment about her son: “I would suffer a lot without him.”

Rachel McAdams have the best quarantine buddy! Her 2-year-old son!

The actress and her boyfriend are secretly famous for their children Jamie LindenBayna. In fact, the child’s name has never been made public! However, during his vision of the Canadian Coronavirus Foundation, he gave a rare insight into his family.

When asked what he was doing to distract himself during the coronavirus crisis, he said:

“My son and I are really distracted,” she said. That’s why I always do it. ”

A native Canadian said:

“She’s having a lot of fun!” Am I alone in the quarantine? Or with your family? “There are many days,” he said, “but I’m going to keep it busy.”

Нь The average girl The star talked about how her mother worked at the university hospital for 38 years, so her family has a personal relationship with the front-line health workers. McAdams personally donated $ 10,000 to the cause.

He shared how he and his son worked during the quarantine.

“We live in the countryside and we have a small farm so we can go there and see the animals. I’ve been planting trees, and how many have I planted … Well, I’ve been planting trees, most of the day

Available Neroes Health: Covid-19 Flow-a-Tone below. The McAdams segment starts at 4:09:24.

