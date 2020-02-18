[racing-world-responds-following-horrifying-crash-involving-ryan-newman-at-daytona-500]

DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans are still waiting for information on Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying fiery wreck at the end of the Daytona 500.
The race broadcast ended on a somber note with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon saying, “Ryan Newman has been helped from his car…he’s been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital.”
Since then social media has been taken over with many racers taking to Twitter to issue their prayers and well-wishes for the 42-year-old racer.
Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.
