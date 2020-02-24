[‘racism-has-won,’-claims-chelsea-defender-rudiger]

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger (next left) respond all through the Leading League match with Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London December 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 25 — Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger claims “racism has won” and that he experienced been created a “scapegoat” after Tottenham Hotspur and London police mentioned they found no evidence to back his allegation he was abused through a Leading League match in December.

Rudiger was concerned in an incident in which Tottenham’s South Korea global Son Heung-min was demonstrated a red card and indicated soon afterwards that he had been the target of a monkey gesture from the house area of the group.

On the other hand, Spurs and the Metropolitan Law enforcement reported they had located no evidence of racial abuse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Racism has won. The offenders can normally occur back again to the stadium, which displays these people have gained,” Sky Athletics quoted Rudiger as saying following Chelsea conquer Spurs 2-1 in the Leading League on Saturday.

Rudiger was subjected to jeers from some Tottenham admirers during Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

“They never ever get punished and in the close I’m the scapegoat. I will not give up, I’ll in no way stop increasing my voice. I’ll constantly raise my voice, but in relation to this, I’m by yourself,” he mentioned.

“It’s a catastrophe. I grew to become a father very last Thursday and you commence pondering modern society hasn’t come significantly adequate in battling racism so my little ones will probably go through as properly. If practically nothing adjustments, if kids really do not get great training and parenting, we’ll eliminate.”

In a statement launched yesterday, Spurs supported the system of action taken by Rudiger and claimed they would be eager to re-open the investigation if new proof arrives to light-weight.

“The club must like to reiterate that we thoroughly aid the motion that Antonio Rudiger took in this scenario and we would inspire any player to do the same if they as well are faced with this circumstance in the future,” Tottenham stated in a assertion.

“An exhaustive investigation was carried out with the Metropolitan Law enforcement at the time adhering to the player’s allegation and we keep on being open up to revisiting this need to any new info appear to gentle.”— Reuters