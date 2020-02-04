Racism in football is more common than expected, say team captains

Racism in Dutch professional football is a bigger problem than expected, according to the study by the television program EenVandaag.

The show’s researchers spoke to 28 captains of the 38 professional clubs in the Netherlands, and 21 said that racist singing was more common than it appears from the coverage.

In addition, almost a third said they had experienced racist incidents at least a few times every six months.

Still, only a handful of team captains said their clubs had planned what to do if racist chants came from the stands. Those who have an agreement say that they will leave the field.

Racism in football intensified last November in a game between Excelsior and Den Bosch in which Excelsior players ran away.

The cabinet and the KNVB football association will shortly announce a number of measures to combat racism in football stadiums, the AD reported last week.

The package will include more and better camera surveillance in the stadiums and an app that supporters can use to anonymously report cases of racial abuse, the participants said.

