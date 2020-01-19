Racism in Portugal: a blind spot for the media? The

% MINIFYHTML791d58e78c55f1cec3e28af03cf459cb11%

At the October elections in Portugal, Romualda Fernandes, Beatriz Gomes Dias and Joacine Katar Moreira made history by becoming the first Afro descendants to be elected to parliament.

Dias, Gomes and Moreira represent different political parties, the Socialist Party, the Left Bloc and Livre, respectively, but their criticism of racism in Portuguese society has been credited as catalysts for a debate that many have long seen.

A 2016 report from the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which noted that Portugal had become more tolerant and inclusive over the past two decades, criticized the persistence of “Afrophobia, quot; and” institutional racism “in the country.

In the years that followed, Portugal, like much of Europe, witnessed an increase in extreme right-wing sentiment, and the 2019 elections also mark the first time that an extreme right-wing party has won a seat in Parliament since the fall of the dictatorship of Salazar in 1974.

However, if we look at the way the debate took place in the main media of Portugal, one could have a very different impression. A large number of opinion leaders, most if not all white, responded to the concerns of anti-racist politicians and activists with a mixture of disbelief and denial: “Are the Portuguese racists?” asked the newspaper Sol. The columnists of the right-wing Observer news website were clearer: “Portugal was neither racist,” wrote one; another in the meantime mocked the “myth” of a racist Portugal.

“I think we are all racist,” explains editor-editor José Manuel Fernandes in statements to Audio Reporter Daniel Turi. “That is a struggle that never ends. But when it comes to institutional racism, I don’t think it exists in Portugal.”

For Moreira, a member of the Livre parliament, such responses were no surprise: “This is very specific to Portuguese racism: the absolute denial that there is racism in Portugal.”

In an attempt to explain this denial, some point to the lack of diversity in the Portuguese media industry. There are few Portuguese color journalists, something that Fernandes also recognizes that he can skew reports about the race.

However, Portugal is not the only country with a diversity problem in its editorial boards. For many, a stronger explanation lies in an ideology of Portuguese exceptionism, one with deep roots in the colonial past of the country.

Portugal was the first world empire in the world, with outposts in Africa, Asia and South America. From the beginning in the fifteenth century to the transfer from Macau to China in 1999, it was also the most sustainable.

Despite the many atrocities in that history, including Portugal’s most important role in the transatlantic slave trade, a feeling of nostalgia for that time is deep in the here and now. The media is no exception and relying on a pink vision of Portuguese colonialism is a common feature of recent denials of racism in present-day Portugal.

“We travel through Africa and Asia with indigenous peoples, we had children with us and in many cases we assimilated them,” says the author of the above-mentioned Sun article.

“Having this treatise on the past is transferred to the present,” says Joana Gorjao Henriques, author of racism in Portugal. “As a result, the media cannot notice the inequalities that exist in Portuguese society.”

However, for Mamadou Ba, director of the NGO, SOS Racism, these attempts to defend the colonial register are also a reaction to the fact that criticism of racism, both historical and contemporary, is more visible than in the past.

“There is a certain right-wing elite trying to glorify the colonial past. They are well aware that colored people have more and more a voice in the media, so this is part of their strategy to prevent the emergence of, quot politically racist, quot;

taxpayers:

Jose Manuel Fernandes – editor, observer

Mamadou Ba – director, SOS Racism

Joana Gorjao Henriques – columnist, public and author, racism in Portugal

Joacine Qatar Moreira – Member of Parliament, Livre

Source: Al Jazeera News