Racism is the worst side effect of coronavirus

Racism and xenophobia have been an unfortunate and completely unnecessary byproduct of fears and misinformation about the coronavirus epidemic. There has been some documented action against Asians around the world, from a newspaper in France publishing “Yellow Peril” on its front page to UC Berkeley distributing a brochure saying it was normal for students to worry about their interaction. Asians are afraid they will be forced to attack the coronary heart.

Fear Behind the facts

So far there are almost 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 259 deaths. The figures appear to be scary but compared to the 180,000 who have been hospitalized and 10,000 who died of the flu in the United States alone during the 2019-2020 flu season. (And this is with a vaccine.) Another sharp contrast? No one with the flu was treated with the same enemy as any of the Asian descent. Take the case of a Chinese-Australian surgeon who said she had not left Australia but was confronted by a patient who refused to shake her hand. (And even tried to joke about it.)

Asian teens take Tik-Tok to fight racism

According to a Buzzfeed report, Asian teens took part in the popular social media app Tik-Tok to combat the myriad racist jokes happening all over the internet. One teenager made videos to make racism fun for herself and noted that even if she wore a mask to leave the other comfortable, she would still be nervous because she was Asian and wearing a mask. While videos are a humorous way to fight, it is sad that teenagers have to deal with something that is beyond their control.

Ignorance does not cure the disease

There are only 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US so far and similar low numbers in other countries. The only fatalities so far, however, have only occurred in China. Health officials have reported that deaths have usually occurred in elderly patients or in patients with weakened immune systems. Despite the verified facts, there are still countless reports of incidents that have been experienced by Asians, simply trying to live their lives like everyone else. A British-Asian scientist who had not been in China in two years spoke about how a British couple calculated that she could not speak English and told each other painfully that they “must wear their masks”.

Where to go from here

The fear of conceiving a virus that has no cure or vaccine for the foreseeable future is perfectly understandable but is no excuse for choosing to be racist on anyone. While it is simply impossible to avoid interacting with each patient on a daily basis, knowing the real facts is an important first step as scientists struggle to formulate a vaccine. Ignorance does not cure the disease. Facts and science are on the side of prevention and if there is one thing that everyone can agree on is that no one wants to get sick regardless of your race or gender.