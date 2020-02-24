‘racism-won’-claims-antonio-rudiger-immediately-after-tottenham-lovers-jeer-chelsea-defender-in-wake-of-abuse-claims

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hit out at the ‘poor people’ who jeered him for alleging he was racially abused by Tottenham supporters earlier this time.

Rudiger indicated previous December he listened to monkey noises from a group of Spurs fans during Chelsea’s two- acquire at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, nevertheless no evidence was uncovered to help his accusations next investigations by the two the north Londoners and the Metropolitan Police.

He has been accused of lying by a segment of Tottenham supporters, and jeers ended up heard from the away end when Spurs frequented Stamford Bridge on Saturday for their Premier League clash.

Sky Sports

Rudiger ended up scoring an very own intention in Chelsea’s two-1 defeat of their London rivals, and he criticised those who booed him in the course of the match.

And the Germany defender feels this is the variety of scenario that has resulted in racism successful.

“It’s unfortunate,” mentioned Rudiger. “I never know why they would. Maybe it’s for the reason that I voiced about the racism.

“If you boo me due to the fact of that then you are weak men and women. I am sorry. This is a signal that we have a very huge problem.

“At the end of the day I am by yourself in this circumstance mainly because I am the one who has to swallow this.

“With the win it makes me sense a little bit like, indeed all right, but it helps make me really feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism gained.”

Rudiger additional that he was not surprised by the deficiency of evidence uncovered to aid his promises of abuse, and he appeared to get a swipe at those people Tottenham fans who heard the alleged racism but stayed silent.

This contrasted with a area of Chelsea fans who noted on another Chelsea supporter for racially abusing Heung-min Son, Tottenham’s South Korea ahead.

“I’m very very careful with this,” added Rudiger. “I’m not in the investigations. I’m not a law enforcement officer. I just hope constantly individuals do their career ideal.

“But practically nothing took place and, to be sincere, it was not a shock. They normally get absent with it. Not constantly, in some cases they get punished but largely they get away with it.

“The assist from my club was there. Also gamers and everything. For me this was not adequate. These people will need to be punished. They require educating. We all, even you, failed in this.

“If folks are genuinely genuine we have so lots of folks coming into the stadium and in that sport when it happened versus me, Chelsea admirers obtained arrested. And why? Due to the fact Chelsea followers claimed the admirer who abused Son.

“On the other side, absolutely nothing took place. It’s the men and women who had been all over. That is why I say if we really don’t stand up racism won.”