Radiators cause several house fires in Fresno over the weekend

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A terrified puppy narrowly escaped from a Sunday morning garage fire in a neighborhood southwest of Fresno.

“There was a heater in the garage for the dog,” said Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer.

That’s what Fresno Fire detectives think is responsible.

The garage was damaged by smoke and soot which also entered the attic of the house, leaving the family with a hefty bill.

Firefighters say they are lucky compared to a Northwest Fresno family.

Detectives say that on Saturday, a radiator started a fire that ravaged their home.

The three residents and their dog escaped safely but were emotionally tagged. Their home was badly damaged.

“Because there are no open flames with heaters, many people do not realize how dangerous they can be,” said Jonathan Lopez of the Fresno Fire Department.

Last month, the fire department had 42 fires and so far this month, there have been 60 structural fire calls.

They hope that this number will remain low, but with the cold temperatures that persist, more and more people could turn to radiators.

The fire department insists on proper use.

“Make sure they are installed at least three feet from any combustible material,” said Lopez. “This includes furniture, bedding or curtains.”

They recommend that you plug them directly into a wall outlet, which means no extension cords or multiple sockets.

One of the biggest mistakes they say people make is to leave their heaters unattended, which may have played a role in the fires this weekend.

In addition, the fire department recommends that people make sure that their radiator cable is not torn or broken.

Authorities said they have had no radiator deaths in Fresno in recent history.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.