Radical reform – the new model for customer contact

For the past ten years, the customer service mantra (or “customer experience” – the expression with a more contemporary feeling) has been “omni-channel”. Companies that have invested in and continue to provide multiple channels to interact with their customers are investing more in integrating these channels. In this way, customers can theoretically switch seamlessly between channels to get an integrated 360 ° experience. In practice, this is largely not achieved.

This is mainly due to the fact that we expect technology to deliver results with little or no experienced analysis of business dynamics, business processes and economic profitability. A commentator notes that “top retail supervision is pushing to launch too many vibrant technology programs at once, without considering how they work together.”

Global business analyst Deloitte coined the term “smart contact” in his Smart Contact 2017 report to show where the next generation of customer experience management needs to go. In the report, the concept was summarized as follows: “Smart Contact is about adapting processes to the changing nature of customer interaction, driven by new technologies and the behavior of the connected customer.” This analyst has identified four key issues that are relevant to The Smart Contact agenda is central: 1. The transition to digital interaction; 2. The rise of the bot; 3. make personal contacts; 4. The agile mode of operation.

Such a structure poses an existential threat to the current structure of the contact center industry (outsourced and internal). The more contacts to text and data channels and, more importantly, artificial intelligence in the form of bots, the easier it becomes traditional work, the size, format and competence base of the contact center. At the simplest level, inbound frontline teams will shrink. Demand volumes are becoming much more unpredictable, and it is likely that such peaks and troughs simply cannot be handled by traditional voice-based contacts. Flexible solutions that combine the best of automation and live contact processing are required to handle these volatile contact patterns – especially when consumer confidence in such functions increases. Experienced live agents need a higher level of qualifications to proactively deal with higher risk and value contacts.

The possible effects and the extent of the changes are enormous. On the other hand, those organizations that don’t change will have confusing customer service, brand damage, and competitive disadvantages. The normal business disciplines still need to be applied to improve customer contact in an organization. All contact strategies should emerge seamlessly from the strategic business direction and the goals of the organization. Robust business cases must be built. And rigorous pilots have to be carried out to prove the ROI in real situations.

The financial impact of the reform

Is this need for change simply the province of innovative pioneers, or is there a strong commercial need for the mainstream?

Based on the study of over 100 organizations that have addressed this issue over the past five years, NeosWave has forecast current costs for various UK sectors that do not address their customer contact infrastructure. The controlled studies underlying this study have shown that analyzing business processes and then restructuring customer contact infrastructure using a suitable combination of AI and qualified agents results in a base bonus of just over 20% + cost savings. This is the basic return. A multitude of individual examples lead to savings that go far beyond this basic level – through faster dissolution rates, higher response rates in the event of peak demand, fewer complaints and the loyalty bonus of greater customer loyalty / a higher share in the wallet.

Based on the base bonus rate and based on an implementation of only 70% of the restructuring of the contact center market, this paper estimates that UK contact centers (internal and outsourced) waste at least £ 2.1 billion a year if they don’t migrate from old and outdated business models.

These economies are undoubtedly an imperative for restructuring contact center operations. The basic savings ensure a quick return on investment, potentially multiplying the resulting competitive advantages and giving the company a strategic advantage over the competition.

Benefits of the reform

Take the example of a medium-sized British department store chain. An essential part of the brand personality was the friendliness and the high customer service. The first analysis of contact processing options that the company provided to customers revealed that over 30% served no useful purpose. Customers did not appreciate these contact points, they were underused, but cost the company considerable sums each year.

Another 30% of the contact volume was identified as benefiting from automation. Automated systems provided better, clearer, and faster responses, but only if product catalog databases, warehouse management systems, and delivery tracking data were significantly improved. Finally, when creating customer profiles, a very committed group of customers was identified, who often used important contact points. A large number of these customers were not only strong in terms of sales and margins, but also very active on social media. Your more complex inquiries were forwarded to a well-trained and experienced group of super agents. It has often been found that this expert management of more complex or non-standard queries resulted in almost instant and influential social media activity by the same customers.

A radical reform of the company’s overall approach to customer contact and CX not only saved significant sums of money. CX and NPS ratings rose as there was much less experience with contacts, investment in effective automation improved, and complex queries better handled by experienced personnel.

Conclusions

The traditional contact center model uses old technology, has fixed overhead costs and employs less qualified people. They are often mentioned in areas or catchment areas in which the talent pool required for “super agents” is only slightly sufficient. As a result, their ability to not only be technology independent but also have no vested interest in changing the balance between humans and automation is very limited.

A radical reform of this model, combining the best of automation and skilled personnel, lowers costs, improves the customer experience and frees up important resources for investments in growth and value creation. It also offers customer companies a value proposition that does not maintain a constant outsourced service effort, but instead gradually transfers the value back to the customer company over the term of the contract.

Click here to read NeosWave’s full research report, including a breakdown of outdated contact center management costs by sector.

Graham Ede, CEO of NeosWave, a new generation solution provider from ThoughtSpark.