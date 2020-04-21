Radio legend Tommy Edwards publishes memoirs

Tommy Edwards, the Chicago radio icon whose illustrious career spanned far more than five a long time, has just released his very long-awaited memoirs, Robert Feder writes.

Obtainable in paperback on Amazon, “I Grew Up Listening to You”: Tales From Guiding the Mic features tales of his adventures as a individuality and program director at Major 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM and as public-handle announcer for the Chicago Bulls.

















































Of course there is certainly also a chapter devoted to Li’l Tommy’s famous “Animal Tales” partnership with Larry Lujack.

“It has taken a pair of a long time to get it finished, but I was able to do it the way I preferred,” he claimed of the book, which also will be readily available on Kindle. “The expression ‘I Grew Up Listening to You’ is one thing I’ve heard from people all over the region for decades, and my reserve is about my daily life and my vocation. It starts off with a child with a daydream who was ready to are living that aspiration in towns like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.”

