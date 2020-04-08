Radio Operators Association for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw proposal – News from India

The Radio Operators Association of India (AROI) has opposed the recommendation of Congress President Sonia Gandhi to impose a two-year ban on publication in government and public sector media advertisements. The Congress president on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing the things the Government should do. One was to save money by reducing commercials unless they were linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, AROI, the body of private FM channels in the country, says it strongly opposes this point. “Last year was very difficult for Radio, especially for radio stations in small towns, due to the large decline in government advertising,” the association says.

A statement by the Congress president came at a time when the radio sector was already in a deep financial crisis and asked the government for support to help the sector “survive this crisis in the short term until the economy stabilizes.”

The radio industry is going through a difficult phase with a decline in advertising revenue in the last year, with a 20% increase. Ad revenue collapsed by 80% after ordering closures nationwide.

AROI’s statement stated that radio from the heart supported the national war on Covid-19 to 380 private FM stations across India and asked the government to restore its radio advertising to normal levels.

“We also ask Mrs Sonia Gandhi to ask her to reconsider and withdraw her proposal and thus show her support for one of the key circles of democracy – the media,” the association says.

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has already opposed the president’s proposal, describing the call as “highly demoralizing.”

“At a time when media personnel, while not fearing for their lives, are fulfilling their national duty by spreading news about a pandemic, a statement like Congress from the President of Congress is extremely demoral,” NBA President Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

There has been a decline in ad revenue in the industry due to the recession and it is suffering financial blows due to a 21-day shutdown across the country, Sharma said.

