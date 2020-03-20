Radio while playing “You never never walk Alone”, showing solidarity

Radio stations across Europe, including the BBC, have joined forces in order to play at the same time “Gerry & The Pacemakers” “You never Never Walk Alone”, in solidarity against the coronavirus.

Excite the song in 1963 was played today at 7.45 am on channel BBC Radio 1 breakfast with Matt Edmandsanam and Mollie King, the show “Radio 2” Zoe Ball and music show BBC 6 Lauren Laverne.

The song came out simultaneously in hundreds of radio stations in Europe – including Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Slovakia, Romania and Spain.

After losing track on BBC Radio 2, Ball has admitted that the show of unity left her feeling emotionally – and shared a selection of audience messages that are highly appreciated this step.

The idea of ​​the Dutch radio broadcaster Sander Hoogendoorn with 3FM made with this idea and explained: “We must all do everything we can to defeat this crisis Such things are simply beyond radio [song] can talk to those who perform incredible work,.. health care, those who are ill, or those who can not leave the house for a while. “

Showing solidarity occurs when Europe continues to try to contain the spread of karanavirusa. In the UK, people are urged to remain in their homes and avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease.

Schools in the UK are also closed from today until further notice, until the London Underground operates strictly limited service.

The disease has also led to the cancellation of the official Glastonbury festival this year.

In a statement, the festival said that the cancellation was the only “viable option”, but confirmed that the owners of the ticket will be able to guarantee a place for the event next year.