Radiohead opens the online archive “Radiohead Public Library”

Radiohead has declared their old website “annoying, not informative and unpredictable” and has converted it into a new online archive with the appropriate name Radiohead Public Library.

https://t.co/Gk4BUXwjsg has always been annoying, not informative and unpredictable. We have now made it predictably incredibly informative.

We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY. pic.twitter.com/H7Ft6lNuuN

– Radiohead (@radiohead), January 20, 2020

The page is color coded and divided into different epochs that revolve around each of the band’s nine studio albums. Fans can download and print their own library cards. There’s also a new merch section where some of Radiohead’s legendary t-shirt designs can be reissued and pre-ordered.

The site also features every music video the band has ever made, a treasure trove of live performances (including Glastonbury 1997 and Reading Festival 2009), their debut EP drill and other rarities streamed for the first time, as well as the Office The band’s charts playlists guide to creating your own A Moon Shaped Pool artwork and more.

It’s a move that makes sense for a band that has long used the internet to interact with their fans, and it’s the latest in an apparently growing trend to join Neil Young’s Neil Young Archives and Nick Caves The Red Hand files.

You can download your library card and view the digital shelves of the Radiohead Public Library here.

