Radiohead will be “a year away” from music in 2020

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway said the band was planning to move “a year” from 2020 to focus on their other projects.

The band’s last album in 2016 was the acclaimed “A Moon Shaped Pool”. Fans who are waiting for new material appear to have to wait until next year at the earliest.

“There’s always talk going on, but we always have other projects going on,” Selway told NME. “It’s kind of a year away from Radiohead, but we’ll pick it up again.”

When asked if 2021 would mark Radiohead’s big return, Selway replied, “We’ll see. We’ll talk.”

Radiohead

While Radiohead recently uploaded their entire discography to Youtube and delighted the fans by sharing unpublished “OK Computer” outtakes 18 hours earlier and starting a “Public Library” with an extensive catalog of rarities and archive material, the members also dealt with it Solo projects.

Frontman Thom Yorke wrote the soundtrack for the horror film Suspiria in 2018 before releasing the acclaimed solo album and short film “ANIMA” last year, while guitarist Ed O’Brien released songs from his upcoming Brazilian-inspired solo album as EOB.

As for Selway, he also plans to work on his third solo album.

“For me, writing and recording will be [2020],” he told NME. “I’m just concentrating on it.”

He added: “Take care of this room. I am always surprised at how things can develop. I never thought I would ever do soundtrack work. All of these things should develop your musicality and bring your own ideas. “