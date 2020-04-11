Rado Parapunov, fellow seniors have finished business with Hawaii’s men’s volleyball team

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Although details have not been finalized, Hawaii head coach Charlie Wade expects four seniors this year – including All-America opposite Rado Parapunov – to return for the 2021 men’s volleyball season.

“That’s the intention,” Wade said. “And I think at this point, everyone is hopeful that it can happen.”

In March, the NCAA’s Division I Council approved a measure for spring-sports athletes to extend their eligibility and ease scholarship limits to allow current seniors to return for the 2020-21 academic year. Men’s volleyball teams are limited to spreading the financial equivalent of 4.5 scholarships among players. The new rule allows seniors to get up to the amount they currently receive without counting against the next 4.5 quarter seasons.

“We are in the process of moving everything from theoretical – I think we now know more about what the operating procedure will be – and moving to the current, getting it all inked. at this point, we hope we’ll be able to work it out. “

Wade indicated the closure of the professional volleyball league, especially in Europe, made returning to school a more convenient option.

Wade said: “They look at it as, ‘I’m already going to school. If I’m ever going to get a master’s or another minor education or more, let’s do it now.’ It makes sense. It’s not like that. The (lockdown) happened regardless of what professional sports all over the world are doing. Income pieces for professional leagues all over the real world. They’re not rolling in cash. Do (recent graduates) have the opportunity? Yes. But all things are waiting for everyone. “

Returning seniors will also have to adjust their academic status.

“There is academic progress,” Wade said. “Are you going to get a master’s? Then you have to work on getting into grad school. If you’re going back and working on grades to get a minor, then how many units is going to take? Is there a piece of Title IX do we have to work on? I think a lot of this question information has been revealed. Now it’s getting down to each specific person. Here’s what your situation is. “

Parapunov, who is at Shidler’s College of Business at UH, is set to take a bachelor’s degree in marketing in May. Shidler offers a one-year graduate program.

As a junior in 2019, Parapunov was named to the AVCA All-America first team. Last week, Parapunov was named Big West Conference Player of the Year. The Rainbow Warriors were 15-1 when the rest of the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside hitter Colton Cowell, blocker Patrick Gasman and serving specialist James Anastassiades are also seniors. Cowell and Gasman are expected to return as starters while Anastassiades is a possibility to return as a player or manager.

If things go according to plan, Wade said, “I look at it as the incoming guys who have a chance to play with one of the best players ever. And just in general. If you could bring all the guys These are back, which is an impressive group of athletes there in the gym. The sheer numbers, we’ve never operated like that. You’ll have two courts at six-on-six at a very high level going on every day. “