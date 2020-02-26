[rae-sremmurd’s-swae-lee-announces-fire-new-music-arrives-in-forty-eight-several-hours]

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is in constant perform mode. The hip-hop star has announced his new “Someone Said” document is owing in 48 several hours.

Major Facts: On Wednesday, Lee hit up his social media pages to get admirers all set for some new audio flames.

Higher-Vital Aspects: Earlier in the 7 days, Lee teased followers with a preview of his new “Someone Said” banger.

Wait around, There’s Extra: In December 2019, Swae created headlines just after his on-yet again, off-once again girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz publicly threatened his existence.

Insane video presumably taken and posted by the Rae Sremmurd rapper’s ex, Marliesia Ortiz, produced the rounds Saturday, which seems to show her recording Swae in his driveway near what’s been described as his Lamborghini Urus … which retails from $200-$300k. In the clip she says she tried busting out his home windows as she taunts him for being “broke,” whilst Swae seemingly tells her to scram. She also had a quite gorgeous caption attached … “Someone get rid of him I got 20k funds for you.” The vid ends with Swae leaving. (TMZ)

Before You Go: Despite the filmed threat, Ortiz eventually arrived forward to simmer social media down and promised issues were improved involving them.