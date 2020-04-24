‘Rafa Benitez was the worst gentleman-manager I at any time experienced, but I still cherished him,’ former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson tells talkSPORT

Glen Johnson suggests his previous Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez was ‘the worst guy-manager’ he at any time played under in his occupation, but also spelled out how that was basically a good issue.

Johnson had the superior fortune of playing below some of the best professionals in the English video game in excess of the class of his 16-12 months profession.

Glen Johnson says previous Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez did not want to be your friend, but defined how that was basically a good issue

The Premier League successful right-again performed below Jose Mourinho for the the greater part of Chelsea job, Harry Redknapp at Portsmouth and under Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Anfield icon Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, as perfectly as Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello (and afterwards Hodgson, all over again) for England.

He’ll have a fairly excellent plan, then, about what helps make a good coach, having seasoned loads of distinct coaching and gentleman-administration styles around the many years.

He’s also certain to have his favorite and his minimum-appreciated boss, and this was a thing talkSPORT host Jim White was established to get to the base of on Thursday’s White and Sawyer present.

From that esteemed list of previous bosses, it is distinct who would have been the greatest hit with his gamers – good ol’ ‘Arry of program!

Buying out the worst in the list proved a trickier endeavor, and even even though Johnson named Benitez – who has a short while ago been linked with a return to Newcastle – as the worst gentleman-manager he played below, he insisted it wasn’t just a adverse.

In point, he liked the challenging love the Spaniard dished out for the duration of his Liverpool days… even although Fernando Torress may not have.

Benitez had a track record for being tougher on his gamers than other managers, but his type got outcomes

The former suitable-again advised talkSPORT: “The best male-supervisor I performed beneath was certainly Harry Redknapp.

“He was like a person of the lads, I experienced him texting me his reviews about horses when I have been at the racing – he’d preferred to see the boys get pleasure from them selves.

“But the worst? Hmm… I’d most likely say Benitez, but it is a complicated 1, simply because he was excellent and the worst at the exact time.

“He in no way tries to be your mate, which is what I suggest by indicating he’s probably the worst male-supervisor, but he does it in a intelligent way.

“Whereas Harry would be your mate and get the finest out of you that way, Benitez would get the most effective out of you by not remaining your buddy.

“It’s also why I liked him. He applied to go to function, he knew how to offer with particular persons but he didn’t do it in a helpful way with an arm all over you.

“He would bring Torres off at the finish of a sport and everyone would be expressing to Fernando, ‘well accomplished for scoring a hat-trick’, and Benitez would walk past and say, ‘yeah but you ought to have scored four’.

“He’d just shut him down and say: ‘Don’t be pleased with three’

“He would get the finest out of you by recognizing what to say and when to say it, as opposed to owning a joke with you.

“It’s not a negative about Benitez, I beloved Benitez, he just does issues in a various way.”