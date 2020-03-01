Rafael Nadal defends himself from Taylor Fritz to gain the third title of the Mexican Open | Tennis information

Rafael Nadal is topped champion of the Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal captured his 3rd Mexican Open title on Saturday when he defeat Taylor Fritz 6-three and 6-3 in Acapulco.

Nadal survived 10 aces of Fritz and broke the provider 3 situations to defeat the 22-12 months-old American.

"I couldn't be happier. I played a good event from the starting to the finish," Nadal instructed reporters.

"Acapulco was the initially wonderful title that I received in my career, so being able to keep below soon after 15 decades is awesome. I can not thank plenty of individuals who make me really feel at household each and every time."

The entire world number two, Nadal, took the title 15 decades in 2005 ahead of declaring his crown in 2013, this time sweeping the attract without losing a established and bettering to 20-2 in the event in typical.

Fritz experienced arrived at the ultimate by recovering from a set back again and a 2-four deficit to John Isner, but could not reach these a return versus Nadal. He is the only American aside from Sam Querrey in 2017 to attain the closing in Acapulco.

Irrespective of the defeat, he marked the 1st Fritz ultimate in an ATP 500 function.

"He is just one of the greatest players who has played the match and confirmed me why that is tonight," said Fritz.

"This is 1 of my favorite tournaments every 12 months. I am glad I had a fantastic 7 days at one particular of my favored occasions. I felt a great deal of adore all through the 7 days."

