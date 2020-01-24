Rafael Nadal hits ball girls in the head with a shot and apologizes with a kiss

Rafael Nadal called it one of the scariest moments he had on the tennis court.

The number 1 in the world was on the way to a direct victory against the Argentine Federico Delbonis, who led 4-1 on Thursday in the third set of his second round game.

On the return, a scorching forehand from Nadal hit a ball girl on the head.

The crowd gasped. Nadal made a face.

“It was probably not a good moment for them,” said the Spaniard after the game on the pitch. “To be honest, I was so scared for her.”

The girl gave him a thumbs up, but a still concerned Nadal and Delbonis both went to her to make sure she was fine. Nadal lifted the girl’s hat, kissed her cheek and patted her head.

Nadal went on to win the match 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-1. Next he meets the Spaniard and 27-year-old Pablo Carreno Busta.

After the victory, Nadal went back to the ball girl and handed her his headband.

“She is a super brave girl,” said Nadal.

The Australian Open is the only major Nadal won only once in 2009.

