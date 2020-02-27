Rafael Nadal reserves place in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLb33f3f24b8325db91eb1838e6422873811%

Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov and John Isner were also amid the winners in Acapulco.

Rafael Nadal will now confront Soonwoo Kwon in the quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal conquer Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets to access the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open.

Earth No. 2 noticed his 20-year-outdated opponent six-two and seven-five in an hour and 35 minutes to set up a last showdown with Kwon Soonwoo, who amazed the eighth seed Dusan Lajovic seven-6 (2) six -.

Nadal gained the to start with five video games of his match and, right after not remaining in a position to serve the established, immediately returned to secure the 1st match.

The second established remained in service till the eighth video game, when Nadal took his second split point.

Kecmanovic, the 50th in the environment, backed down, but the 19-time Grand Slam champion stepped ahead in the final recreation to break all over again and protected victory.

Earlier, the second seeded Alexander Zverev was surprised by the American classifier Tommy Paul, with entire world quantity 66 successful 6-3 6-four.

Grigor Dimitrov defeat Adrian Mannarino in a playoff in the closing set while Kyle Edmund of Wonderful Britain removed the fourth seeded Feliz Auger-Aliassime 6-four, six-four.

The American duo John Isner and Taylor Fritz were being also 2nd-spherical winners in Acapulco and Stan Wawrinka defeat the Spanish Pedro Martinez 6-4 and 6-4.

