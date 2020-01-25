Rafael Nadal, the best, makes it easy in the chaotic third round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Rafael Nadal was awake at 1 a.m. and was involved in Roger Federer’s third-round game at the Australian Open.

The high-ranking Nadal, after defeating his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 6: 1, 6: 2 and 6: 4 on a warm Saturday afternoon, said that he could only sleep after Federer had won a super tiebreaker in the fifth set of the last six points won over Australian John Millman overnight.

Federer made it into the second week on a day when 23-time Major winner Serena Williams, defending champion Naomi Osaka and 2018 winner Caroline Wozniacki had to do surprisingly.

There was more to do in a chaotic third round on Saturday. Even Karolina Pliskova No. 2 and Belinda Bencic No. 6 were upset in straight sentences.

For Nadal, the key was to keep things simple. He hadn’t lost to a Spaniard since his first round of shock here against Fernando Verdasco in 2016. It was the only time since 2006 that he failed to reach the quarter-finals or better at Melbourne Park, where he won the title in 2009, and has reached four finals since then.

“Without a doubt my best match of the tournament so far – a very positive thing. Super happy, ”said Nadal. “Sorry for Pablo, he’s a good friend of mine. (But) for me it’s great news that I’m in the fourth round.”

After the match, Nadal put on a pink hat and jacket and put on his pink shoes. A fan held up a sign that Rafa said was “perfect in pink.”

He scored 42 winners against Carreno Busta and made only seven casual mistakes. He had no break and has not made any double faults.

“It is true that when the conditions are a bit warmer, the jumps are a little higher, the ball flies, that helps my game,” said Nadal. “Today I did very well with my serve – I started to hit some very good foreheads across the board. This is a key shot for me. “

He admitted to the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena that he had watched Federer and Millman meet and said the emotions on the court had held him.

He will also see a night game with another Australian on Saturday when Nick Kyrgios faces Melbourne’s 16th seed Karen Khachanov in the Melbourne Arena.

Nadal and Kyrgios are unfriendly rivals – there was hostility on both sides – but the 19-time major winner does not accept the hype.

“Both players are great players. Nick is always excited to play here at home. Karen is a player with great potential, ”he said. “I will enjoy watching it.”

A meeting in the fourth round is already scheduled, in which Gael Monfils (10th) with 7: 6 (7: 2), 6: 4 (6: 3) against Ernests Gulbis (No. 256) against Dominic Thiem (5th ) is on the rise. who defeated the American Taylor Fritz 6: 2, 6: 4, 6: 7 (5: 7) and 6: 4. No. 17 Andrey Rublev displaced No. 11 David Goffin with 2: 6, 7: 6 (7: 3), 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 4).

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and three-time major winner Angelique Kerber were two high-profile women who opposed the trend of upset. Everyone said they learned to bow their heads when big names came up.

“I don’t focus on other players, just on myself,” said Halep after their 6-1, 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva in the Rod Laver Arena. Pliskova lost 7: 6 (7: 4). 7-6 (7-3) to 30 sown Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. “It doesn’t matter who wins, who loses, I only have to do my job if I go to court.”

Kerber won 6-2, 6-7 (4-7) and 6-3 against Camila Giorgi.

At a later press conference, she almost laughed when asked if the nervousness in the locker room was contagious when the best players left.

“Every game starts from scratch – no matter who plays against you,” she said. “Sometimes you have a little bad days, good days. So it’s more about taking care of yourself, working on your strengths and striving for it. So it’s not about looking around. “

Left-handed Kerber meets Pavlyuchenkova, who was junior champion here 12 years ago when she defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the final. They play for a spot in the quarter-finals, a stage that Pavlyuchekova has reached five times, but which she has never surpassed in the majors.

Pavlyuchekova also doesn’t remember if some of the best players are missing in the second week.

“I don’t focus on names anymore. I’ve been on tour for a while,” she said when asked about Williams, Osaka, etc. “These are really big names and great players, but it’s tennis , As you can see, there are surprises these days. I’m just trying not to lose myself and to be in the present doing what I have. I have the next match to play Angelique – why should everyone else mind me? “

Bencic, a semi-finalist at the US Open last September, was thrown in 49 minutes by the 28th seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-0 and 6-1, who will next face Iga Swiatek, number 59 of the Polish player who won the 19th place went to Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-3.

One day after the singles win over Osaka, 15-year-old Coco Gauff and Caty McNally campaigned for a win in the women’s second round of two. The American teenagers defeated the eighth seeded pair of Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs 6: 3, 6: 4.

In a later game on Saturday, Alexander Zverev is back in the fourth round after defeating 36-year-old Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. This means an additional $ 10,000 for efforts to combat the bush fire in Australia.

The 22-year-old German player has pledged $ 10,000 for every Australian Open match win and all prize money if he wins the Melbourne Park title this year. His best run so far in the major is the quarter-finals at the French Open.

The seven-seed Zverev won the last four games after a break in the third set against Verdasco, who played his 67th consecutive Grand Slam tournament – the second longest series for men after Feliciano Lopez (72).

Verdasco’s best run in a major was the semifinals in 2009 when he lost to Nadal in the second longest match in tournament history, lasting 5 hours and 14 minutes.

The three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka entered the fourth round after the American John Isner stopped playing with the 19th seed in the second set.

Wawrinka led 6: 4 and 4: 1 when Isner was visited by a coach after a change and then retired from the game.

Wawrinka won the Australian Open 2014 for his first Grand Slam title. This is his seventh trip to the round of 16 in Melbourne and the first since 2017.

In the women’s game, two-time Major Garbine Muguruza defeated fifth Elina Svitolina 6-1 and 6-2 in a third-round game.

Muguruza, who won the French Open 2016 and Wimbledon the following year, won the first set in 23 minutes and scored just 12 points in seven games.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all on the first day, but I never threw in the towel,” she said. “I’m in the fourth round because of a big fight.”

Against Svitolina, quarter-finalist in the last two Australian Open tournaments and semi-finalist at Wimbledon and the U.S. last year Open, Muguruza dominated.

“Everything went quickly in my direction – yes, I’ll take it,” she said. “I played a very good match. I probably managed to bother her and put the match on my side. “