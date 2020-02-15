[rage-against-the-equipment-insert-tour-dates-and-expose-actions-to-battle-scalpers]

Rage Towards The Device have additional even further displays to their reunion tour.

The band announced a run of 40 displays throughout North The us and Europe earlier this week – and owing to demand from customers, they’ve now added gigs in New York, Detroit, Toronto and Washington.

And with tickets for the tour staying snapped up, Rage From The Device have occur up with a prepare to attempt and halt ticket scalpers and get the tickets into the palms of the real fans.

The band say in a statement: “Since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker web sites have been listing pretend tickets for Rage Versus The Equipment. We want to do almost everything we can to secure our fans from predatory scalping and, at the exact same time, raise a considerable volume of income for charities and activist organisations we guidance in each city.

“At lots of concert events, up to 50% of the seating is scooped up by scalpers and then resold to enthusiasts at substantially better costs. We are carrying out almost everything we can to safeguard 90% of the Rage In opposition to The Device tickets from scalpers, and we are keeping in reserve 10% of the seating – random seats in the course of just about every venue – to offer at a increased ticket rate, but reduced ample also undercut the scalpers.

“We will donate 100% of the revenue more than the expenses and foundation ticket price tag to charities and activist organisations in every single metropolis. We are self-assured this will assistance several far more supporters get tickets at facial area benefit and place a huge dent in the aftermarket gouging.”

Rage From The Device incorporate: “We hate scalping as a lot as you do and will go on to test to find means to combat it.

“Additionally, we are donating all gains from our initial a few displays to immigrants’ rights organisations and will be supporting numerous charities and activist organisations through the tour.”

Aspect of the tour will see Rage In opposition to The Equipment headline the Studying and Leeds Festivals in the United kingdom in August. The announcement brought on fury between some adolescents, who bombarded social media to vent their anger.

Rage In opposition to The Machine 2020 tour dates



Mar 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX ^



Mar 28: Las Cruces Pan American Middle, NM ^



Mar 30: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ ^



Apr 10: Indio Coachella Tunes Competition, CA



Apr 17: Indio Coachella New music Competition, CA



Apr 21: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA ^



Apr 25: Portland Moda Heart, OR ^



Apr 28: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA ^



Might 01: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum at the PNE, BC ^



Could 03: Edmonton Rogers Spot, AB ^



Might 05: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB ^



Might 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Spot, MB ^



May well 09: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Middle, SD ^



Might 11: Minneapolis Focus on Center, MN ^



May 14: Kansas City Sprint Middle, MO ^



May well 16: St. Louis Organization Middle, MO ^



Might 19: Chicago United Centre, IL



Could 23: Boston Boston Calling, MA



Jun 19: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE



Jul 10: East Troy Alpine Valley Tunes Theatre, WI ^



Jul 13: Detroit Very little Caesars Arena, MI ^



Jul 15: Detroit Minor Caesars Arena, MI ^



Jul 17: Ottawa Ottawa Bluesfest, ON



Jul 18: Quebec Metropolis Competition d’Été de Québec, QC



Jul 21: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON ^



Jul 23: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON ^



Jul 25: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON ^



Jul 27: Buffalo KeyBank Centre, NY ^



Jul 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage loan FieldHouse, OH ^



Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA ^



Aug 02: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC ^



Aug 04: Washington Cash One Arena DC ^



Aug 05: Washington Capital 1 Arena DC ^



Aug 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ ^



Aug 10: New York Madison Sq. Back garden, NY ^



Aug 11: New York Madison Sq. Yard, NY ^



Aug 13: New York Madison Square Backyard garden, NY ^



Aug 28: Leeds Leeds Pageant, British isles



Aug 30: Looking at Studying Pageant, United kingdom



Sep 01: Paris Rock En Seine Pageant, France



Sep 04: Stradbally Laois Electrical Picnic, Eire



Sep 06: Berlin Lollapalooza Berlin, Germany



Sep 08: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic ^



Sep 10: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL ^



Sep 12: Vienna Stadthalle, AT ^

^ = with Operate the Jewels