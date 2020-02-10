Rage Against The Machine announces 40-day world tour

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has announced a 40-day world tour. The seven-month run, which starts on March 26th in El Paso, Texas and takes place on Saturday September 12th in Vienna, Austria, is the first time that the reunited quartet Zack De La Rocha. Tom Morello. Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford – together on tour since 2011. Incendiary rap duo RUN THE JEWELS (Murderer Mike and El-P) will join RATM for all headlines (except Chicago) to support their highly anticipated new album, “RTJ4”, out this spring.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will play his first joint shows in March in several cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. Afterwards, they will title the 2020 installment payment Coachella in Indio, California. During the rest of spring and autumn, the group will play a number of arena shows and festivals, including Boston is calling. Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Blues Festival, In August and September FURY will play a handful of shows in Europe.

Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will work with several charities and activists throughout the tour. In addition, 100 percent of all revenue from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix goes to immigration organizations.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Tour dates for 2020:

March 26 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center



March 28 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan-American Center



March 30 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena



April 10 – Indio, CA – Coachella



April 17 – Indio, CA – Coachella



April 21 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena



April 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center



April 28 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome



May 01 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE



May 03 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place



May 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome



May 07 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place



May 09 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center



May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – finish center



May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center



May 16 – St. Louis, MO – Business Center



May 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center



May 23 – Boston, MA – Boston calls



June 19 – Dover, DE – Firefly



July 10 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theater



July 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena



July 17 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest



July 18 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’Été de Québec



July 21 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Center



July 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena



July 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center



July 29 – Cleveland, OH – FieldHouse rocket mortgage



July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena



August 02 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena



August 04 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena



August 07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion



August 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden



August 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden



August 28 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Leeds Festival



August 30 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival



September 01 – Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival



September 4th – Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival



September 06 – Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival



September 08 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena



September 10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINEAppearance at this year’s Coachella was first revealed in November as a Instagram Account with the handle “rageagainstthemachine” shared a list of 2020 dates.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together in 2011 L.A. Rising and resisted calls to see the singer again Zach De La Rocha It used to be a lonely holdover. guitarist Tom Morello and his companion FURY bandmates Tim Commerford (Bass) and Brad Wilk (Drums) have teamed up with since then STAATSFEIND‘s Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL‘s B-Real in the similarly designed PROPHETS OF RAGE,

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and a set of cover versions before separating in 2000. The group was reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour. sour cherry In 2012 he said: “We have to agree. The band meets once a year and discusses very seriously and declines great offers to travel the world.”