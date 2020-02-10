Rage Against The Machine announces 40-day world tour

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has announced a 40-day world tour. The seven-month run, which starts on March 26th in El Paso, Texas and takes place on Saturday September 12th in Vienna, Austria, is the first time that the reunited quartet Zack De La Rocha. Tom Morello. Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford – together on tour since 2011. Incendiary rap duo RUN THE JEWELS (Murderer Mike and El-P) will join RATM for all headlines (except Chicago) to support their highly anticipated new album, “RTJ4”, out this spring.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will play his first joint shows in March in several cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. Afterwards, they will title the 2020 installment payment Coachella in Indio, California. During the rest of spring and autumn, the group will play a number of arena shows and festivals, including Boston is calling. Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Blues Festival, In August and September FURY will play a handful of shows in Europe.
Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE will work with several charities and activists throughout the tour. In addition, 100 percent of all revenue from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix goes to immigration organizations.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Tour dates for 2020:
March 26 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
March 28 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan-American Center
March 30 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
April 10 – Indio, CA – Coachella
April 17 – Indio, CA – Coachella
April 21 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena
April 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 28 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
May 01 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 03 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
May 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
May 07 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
May 09 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN – finish center
May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
May 16 – St. Louis, MO – Business Center
May 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 23 – Boston, MA – Boston calls
June 19 – Dover, DE – Firefly
July 10 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theater
July 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 17 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Center
July 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
July 29 – Cleveland, OH – FieldHouse rocket mortgage
July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
August 02 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 04 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
August 07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
August 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 28 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Leeds Festival
August 30 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival
September 01 – Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival
September 4th – Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
September 06 – Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
September 08 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
September 10 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINEAppearance at this year’s Coachella was first revealed in November as a Instagram Account with the handle “rageagainstthemachine” shared a list of 2020 dates.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together in 2011 L.A. Rising and resisted calls to see the singer again Zach De La Rocha It used to be a lonely holdover. guitarist Tom Morello and his companion FURY bandmates Tim Commerford (Bass) and Brad Wilk (Drums) have teamed up with since then STAATSFEIND‘s Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL‘s B-Real in the similarly designed PROPHETS OF RAGE,
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and a set of cover versions before separating in 2000. The group was reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour. sour cherry In 2012 he said: “We have to agree. The band meets once a year and discusses very seriously and declines great offers to travel the world.”