Rage Against The Machine confirms details of the reunion tour

The reformed Rage Against The Machine has confirmed 40 dates during their reunion tour.

The North American program starts on March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX and ends in early August with two shows at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

The data series includes the two previously announced shows at the Coachella Festival in California, as well as other festival performances at Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival, Quebec City Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest.

The tour will arrive in Europe at the end of August for performances at this year’s Leeds and Reading festivals on August 28 and 30, before going to continental Europe for six more shows, culminating in Vienna’s Stadthalle in Austria on September 12.

Full data below. Tickets for the North American shows can be purchased on 13 February via Ticketmaster. Tickets for Leeds and Reading are already for sale.

Support for all shows except the festival dates and the Chicago show comes from the hip American duo Run The Jewels, with RATM singer Zach de la Rocha on their 2014 song Close Your Eyes (and Count to Fuck).

Rage Against The Machine announced their reform at the end of 2019, the news that came after Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford revealed that they were resolving Prophets Of Rage in November and re-started with Zack de la Rocha for five shows .

Rage Against The Machine 2020 Tour

March 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX ^

March 28: Las Cruces Pan American Center, NM ^

March 30: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ ^

April 10: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA.

April 17: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA.

April 21: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA ^

April 25: Portland Moda Center, OR ^

April 28: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA ^

May 1: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum at the PNE, BC ^

May 3: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB ^

May 5: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB ^

May 7: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB ^

May 9: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD ^

May 11: Minneapolis Target Center, MN ^

May 14: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO ^

May 16: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO ^

May 19: Chicago United Center, IL

May 23: Boston Boston Calling, MA

June 19: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE

July 10: East Troy Alpine Valley Music Theater, WI ^

July 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI ^

July 17: Ottawa Ottawa Bluesfest, ON

July 18: Quebec City Festival d’été de Québec, QC

July 21: Hamilton FirstOntario Center, ON ^

July 23: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON ^

July 27: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY ^

July 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH ^

July 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA ^

August 2: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC ^

August 4: Washington Capital One Arena DC ^

August 7: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ ^

August 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

August 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

August 28: Leeds Leeds Festival, United Kingdom

August 30: Reading Reading Festival, United Kingdom

Sep 01: Paris Rock And Seine Festival, France

September 4: Stradbally Laois Electric Picnic, Ireland

September 6: Berlin Lollapalooza Berlin, Germany

Sep 08: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic ^

Sep 10: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL ^

Sep 12: Vienna Stadthalle, AT ^

^ = with Run the Jewels

(Credit: Virgil Abloh)