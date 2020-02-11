Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels Tour Dates

One of the hottest tickets for 2020 has been announced. The recently reunited Rage Against The Machine has announced more than 35 dates worldwide. They are touring with Run The Jewels, who previously worked with Zack de la Rocha.

Before that, Zack recorded a lot with El-P after saying goodbye to Rage. In a recent episode of The People’s Party With Talib Kweli, El spoke about the previously unpublished recordings. Zack appeared on Run The Jewels 2, Killer Mike and El’s second R.T.J. Album, released in 2014. The exuberant singer can be seen in the video single “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F * ck)”.

R.A.T.M. 2019 (for the second time in its history) after confirmation that Zack, Tom Morello, Tim Commeford and Brad Wilk will perform at the Coachella Valley Music Festival in 2020. The quartet was previously convened in 2007.

R.T.J. Jimi Hendrix is ​​currently recording his fourth album at former Electric Lady Studios in Lower Manhattan and Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California (previously owned by The Band).

Run The Jewels tour dates (all with RATM, expected with *):

March 21 – BUKU Music & Arts Festival – New Orleans, LA, USA *

March 26 – Don Haskins – El Paso, TX, USA

March 28 – Pan American Center – Las Cruces, NM, USA

March 30 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ, USA

April 10 – Coachella – Indio, CA, USA

April 17 – Coachella – Indio, CA, USA

April 21 – Oracle Arena – Oakland, California, USA

April 25 – Moda Center – Portland, OR, USA

April 28 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA, USA

May 01 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC, Canada

May 03 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB, Canada

May 05 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB, Canada

May 07 – Bell MTS Place – Winnipeg, MB, Canada

May 09 – Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD, USA

May 11 – Target Center – Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

May 14 – Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO, USA

May 16 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO, USA

May 23 – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA, USA

June 11 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN *

June 19 – Firefly Festival – Dover, DE, USA

July 10 – Alpine Valley Music Theater – East Troy, WI, USA

July 13 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI, USA

July 21 – First Ontario Center – Hamilton, ON, USA

July 23 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON, Canada

July 27 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY, USA

July 29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH, USA

July 31 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Aug 02 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Aug 04 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC, USA

Aug 07 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ, USA

August 10 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY, United States

August 11 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY, United States

August 28 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

August 30 – Reading Festival – Reading, UK

01 Sept – Rock En Seine – Paris, France

04 Sept – Electric Picnic – Stradbally, Ireland

06 Sept – Lollapalooza Berlin – Berlin, Germany

08 Sept – O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic

September 10 – Tauron Arena – Krakow, Poland

12 Sept – Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

