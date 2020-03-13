Rage Against the Machine was the last act to bring about a tour of the coronavirus fears

Rage Against the Machine has postponed the first part of the upcoming North American tour in response to the ongoing crisis coronavirus.

Recently reunited foursome part – the last of a long list of artists, including The Who, Billy Eylish and Pearl Jam, who were forced to change their plans to the tour because of a virus outbreak.

In a statement posted on his page on Instagram during the night, RATM confirmed the transfer of all of the following dates of the title of the tour between March 26 and May 20 – which should have been taken as support for The Run The Jewels – “because of the current outbreak and prohibitions “. at public meetings. “

“The safety and health of those who come to our shows, it is extremely important for us”, – added the artist, before confirming that the date in the headlines in July and August continues.

You can see the affected date tours across North America.

March

26 – Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas

28 – Pan American Center, Las Cruz, New Mexico

30 – Gila Arena Arena, Glendel, Arizona

April

1 – Gila Arena Arena, Glendel, Arizona

21 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

23 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

25 – Fashion Center, Portland, AR

28 – Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

May

1 – Pacific Coliseum in Poland, Vancouver, BC

3 – Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

5 – Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

7 – Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

9 – Prime Center Denny Sanford, Sioux Falls, SD

11 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

12 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

14 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

16 – entrepreneurial center, St. Louis, Missouri

19 – United Center, Chicago, Illinois

20 – United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Future Slots Rage in Coachella already transferred after the festival was moved to October after karanavirusa flash.

Currently, the capital Rage slots at Reading & Leeds Festival in August is not affected by coronavirus outbreak. This week, the festival organizers have informed the owner of tickets that the event “go ahead as planned.”