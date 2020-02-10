Rage Against The Machine will lead Reading & Leeds Festival 2020

Rage Against The Machine have been confirmed as headliners at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival.
The political rock icons, who have also announced that they will be ahead of the pack at the French Rock en Seine festival alongside a number of other dates, will close the Leeds Festival on August 28 and the Reading Festival on August 30 ,
Rage announced their comeback last November. Her new reunion dates include two appearances at Madison Square Garden in New York (August 10th to 11th) and a number of other festivals, including Coachella (weekend from April 10th to 17th), Ireland’s Electric Picnic (September 4th) and Lollapalooza Berlin (September 6).
Anger against the machine 2020 tour dates:
MARCH
26 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center
28 – Las Cruces, NM in the Pan American Center
30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
APRIL
10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
CAN
01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE
03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09 – Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
23 – Call Boston, MA @ Boston
JUNE
19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
JULY
10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater
13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
18 – Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center
23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Colors Arena
AUGUST
02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
04 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
30 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
SEPTEMBER
01 – Paris Festival, FR @ Rock En Seine
04 – Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
06 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
10 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
Although Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have not played since 2011, they were active in the super group Prophets of Rage alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.
Confirming her comeback last year is in stark contrast to the comments Morello made earlier in 2019 when he asked fans not to wait for their return.
