Rage Against The Machine will lead Reading & Leeds Festival 2020

Rage Against The Machine have been confirmed as headliners at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival.

The political rock icons, who have also announced that they will be ahead of the pack at the French Rock en Seine festival alongside a number of other dates, will close the Leeds Festival on August 28 and the Reading Festival on August 30 ,

Rage announced their comeback last November. Her new reunion dates include two appearances at Madison Square Garden in New York (August 10th to 11th) and a number of other festivals, including Coachella (weekend from April 10th to 17th), Ireland’s Electric Picnic (September 4th) and Lollapalooza Berlin (September 6).

Anger against the machine 2020 tour dates:

MARCH

26 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

28 – Las Cruces, NM in the Pan American Center

30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

APRIL

10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

CAN

01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE

03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09 – Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

23 – Call Boston, MA @ Boston

JUNE

19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

JULY

10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater

13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

18 – Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center

23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Colors Arena

AUGUST

02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

04 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

30 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

SEPTEMBER

01 – Paris Festival, FR @ Rock En Seine

04 – Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

06 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

Although Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have not played since 2011, they were active in the super group Prophets of Rage alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.

Confirming her comeback last year is in stark contrast to the comments Morello made earlier in 2019 when he asked fans not to wait for their return.

