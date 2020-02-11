Rage Against The Machine will lead Rock en Seine 2020

Rage Against The Machine returns to the European live scene with a headline at the French Rock en Seine music festival.

The band, which has already announced a whole series of reunion gigs in the USA this year, will crown the last night at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud in Paris on September 1, 2020. Run The Jewels have support functions.

The Rock en Seine festival returns from August 29th to September 1st. The theme of the 18th edition is “Rock Your Body!”, A press release that celebrates morphology of all bodies, everyone, regardless of gender, age or age. “No other acts have been announced for the festival.

Poster for Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels at Rock en Seine. CREDIT: Press

Rage announced their comeback last November. The dates for the reunification shows have included a stopover in El Paso on March 26th and in Las Cruces and in Phoenix on March 28th and 30th (details of the venues will be announced at a later date).

The political rockers will also headline the Coachella music festival on the weekend of April 10th and 17th.

Anger against the machine. Photo credit: Getty

Although Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk have not played since 2011, they were active in the super group Prophets of Rage alongside members of Cypress Hill and rapper Chuck D.

Confirming her comeback last year is in stark contrast to the comments Morello made earlier in 2019 when he asked fans not to wait for their return.

“There is no news on the front of Rage Against The Machine,” he told HardDrive online. “Times call for people to get up. That’s what I do with my things, what Prophets Of Rage do. Don’t wait for Rage Against The Machine. Form your own band and get it done. “

The band’s most recent album was “Renegades” in 2000, on which they covered tracks by Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.