[RAGE In opposition to THE Equipment Adds Reveals To Reunion Tour]

RAGE Against THE Device has included many much more dates to its previously declared reunion tour. The trek, which will aspect incendiary rap duo Run THE JEWELS (Killer Mike and El-P) in the opening slot, will now involve five shows at the Madison Square Yard in New York Town: on August 10, 11 13, 14 and 17. Tickets to the recently added live shows on August 14 and August 17 will go on sale on Thursday (February 27) at 11 a.m. Also freshly included is a second day in East Troy, Wisconsin.
The forthcoming tour marks the very first time RAGE In opposition to THE Machine has strike the highway collectively considering that 2011.
The reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford — will play its very first displays back again with each other in March at several cities alongside or in the vicinity of the Mexican border, together with El Paso Las Cruses, New Mexico and Phoenix, Arizona. Afterwards, they will headline the 2020 installment of Coachella in Indio, California. The relaxation of the spring and slide will see the group enjoying a quantity of of arena demonstrates and festivals, such as Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest. In August and September, RAGE will participate in a handful of displays in Europe.
By means of ticketing, volunteering and band donations, RAGE Against THE Device will be doing work with multiple charities and activist corporations during the tour. In addition, 100 % of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights companies.
RAGE Against THE Device 2020 tour dates:
Mar. 26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Heart
Mar. 28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
Mar. 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Apr. 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
Apr. 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
Apr. 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Apr. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Centre
Apr. 28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Could 01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
Might 03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May possibly 07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Position
Might 09 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Focus on Middle
Might 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Dash Centre
May well 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Business Center
May possibly 19 – Chicago, IL @ United MiddleCould 23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
Jun. 19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly
Jul. 10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley New music Theatre
Jul. 11 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Audio Theatre
Jul. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Jul. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Small Caesars Arena
Jul. 17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
Jul. 18 – Pageant d’Été de Québec @ Pageant d’Été de QuébecJul. 21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario CentreJul. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jul. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jul. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Middle
Jul. 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage loan FieldHouse
Jul. 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 04 – Washington DC @ Cash Just one Arena
Aug. 05 – Washington DC @ Cash A single Arena
Aug. 07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Garden
Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Back garden
Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Backyard
Aug. 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Yard
Aug. 28 – Leeds, United kingdom @ Leeds Pageant
Aug. 30 – Looking at, British isles @ Reading Pageant
Sep. 01 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
Sep. 04 – Stradbally Laois, Eire @ Electric Picnic Competition
Sep. 06 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Competition
Sep. 08 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sep. 10 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Sep. 12 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle
Without the need of Operate THE JEWELS
RAGE In opposition to THE Machine‘s overall look at this year’s Coachella was initially uncovered in November when an Instagram account with the deal with “rageagainstthemachine” shared a record of 2020 dates.
RAGE Towards THE Machine very last played with each other in 2011 at L.A. Climbing and has resisted phone calls for a reunion, with vocalist Zach De La Rocha previously thought to be the lone holdout. Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have considering that teamed up with General public ENEMY‘s Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL‘s B-Real in the in the same way styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.
RAGE In opposition to THE Machine recorded a few initial studio albums and 1 established of covers just before breaking up in 2000. The team reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and under no circumstances a whole tour. Morello mentioned in 2012: “We would have to agree to go on just one. Once a yr, the band satisfies and pretty critically discusses and turns down wonderful features to tour the planet.”