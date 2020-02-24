[RAGE In opposition to THE Equipment Adds Reveals To Reunion Tour]

RAGE Against THE Device has included many much more dates to its previously declared reunion tour. The trek, which will aspect incendiary rap duo Run THE JEWELS (Killer Mike and El-P) in the opening slot, will now involve five shows at the Madison Square Yard in New York Town: on August 10, 11 13, 14 and 17. Tickets to the recently added live shows on August 14 and August 17 will go on sale on Thursday (February 27) at 11 a.m. Also freshly included is a second day in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The forthcoming tour marks the very first time RAGE In opposition to THE Machine has strike the highway collectively considering that 2011.

The reunited quartet — Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford — will play its very first displays back again with each other in March at several cities alongside or in the vicinity of the Mexican border, together with El Paso Las Cruses, New Mexico and Phoenix, Arizona. Afterwards, they will headline the 2020 installment of Coachella in Indio, California. The relaxation of the spring and slide will see the group enjoying a quantity of of arena demonstrates and festivals, such as Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest. In August and September, RAGE will participate in a handful of displays in Europe.

By means of ticketing, volunteering and band donations, RAGE Against THE Device will be doing work with multiple charities and activist corporations during the tour. In addition, 100 % of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights companies.

RAGE Against THE Device 2020 tour dates:

Mar. 26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Heart

Mar. 28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

Mar. 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Apr. 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr. 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr. 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Apr. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Centre

Apr. 28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Could 01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

Might 03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May possibly 07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Position

Might 09 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Focus on Middle

Might 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Dash Centre

May well 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Business Center

May possibly 19 – Chicago, IL @ United MiddleCould 23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Jun. 19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly

Jul. 10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley New music Theatre

Jul. 11 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Audio Theatre

Jul. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Small Caesars Arena

Jul. 17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul. 18 – Pageant d’Été de Québec @ Pageant d’Été de QuébecJul. 21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario CentreJul. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Middle

Jul. 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage loan FieldHouse

Jul. 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 04 – Washington DC @ Cash Just one Arena

Aug. 05 – Washington DC @ Cash A single Arena

Aug. 07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Garden

Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Back garden

Aug. 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Sq. Backyard

Aug. 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Yard

Aug. 28 – Leeds, United kingdom @ Leeds Pageant

Aug. 30 – Looking at, British isles @ Reading Pageant

Sep. 01 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

Sep. 04 – Stradbally Laois, Eire @ Electric Picnic Competition

Sep. 06 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Competition

Sep. 08 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sep. 10 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Sep. 12 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle

Without the need of Operate THE JEWELS

RAGE In opposition to THE Machine‘s overall look at this year’s Coachella was initially uncovered in November when an Instagram account with the deal with “rageagainstthemachine” shared a record of 2020 dates.

RAGE Towards THE Machine very last played with each other in 2011 at L.A. Climbing and has resisted phone calls for a reunion, with vocalist Zach De La Rocha previously thought to be the lone holdout. Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Commerford (bass) and Wilk (drums) have considering that teamed up with General public ENEMY‘s Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL‘s B-Real in the in the same way styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE In opposition to THE Machine recorded a few initial studio albums and 1 established of covers just before breaking up in 2000. The team reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and under no circumstances a whole tour. Morello mentioned in 2012: “We would have to agree to go on just one. Once a yr, the band satisfies and pretty critically discusses and turns down wonderful features to tour the planet.”