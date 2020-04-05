Raghoram Rajan has called on the government to prepare for the program after the virus

Former RBI Governor Raghoram Rajan said India was likely to face its biggest emergency today, urging the government to make plans to do so after controlling the virus.

News 18.com New Delhi

latest update: April 5, 2020, 7:45 PM IST

In a blog post titled “Perhaps India’s Greatest Challenge in Recent Days,” former Central Bank of India (RBI) Governor and economist Raghuram Rajan has suggested possible ways to deal with the huge economic crisis that India is facing. Restrain the publication of the novel coronavirus.

“Economically, India is facing its biggest emergency since independence,” he wrote. According to a report released last week, India is likely to be at risk of 13.6 crores due to Covid-19.

“The global financial crisis of 2008-09 was a massive shock of demand, but our workers can still go to work. Our businesses have gone through years of strong growth, our financial system has been largely healthy, and The finances of our government were not healthy. This is true today when we are fighting the epidemic of the virus. “

“Now we have to plan what happens after the lock is locked,” the economist said, noting that the government has been asked to make plans to take action. If the virus does not go away, we may be able to shut down the country completely for longer periods of time, so we need to think about how we can do certain activities in some low-infection areas with adequate precautions. let’s do. “

To restart the economy, Rajan suggested that healthy young people may be accommodated at close range in nearby dormitories.

“Because manufacturers need to activate their entire supply chain to produce, they need to encourage them to plan how to reopen the whole chain. And be quick – it’s necessary. Think so far, “he wrote.

Commenting on the need for immediate attention to the poor and unspecified individuals, he said: “Direct transfers to households may reach more but not all, as some commentators have pointed out. In addition, the quantum of insufficient transfers seems insufficient. One family arrives in a month … We haven’t seen a result of this before – the movement of migrant work. Another that can get the job done if they can’t survive otherwise. Come back. “

He also expressed concern about India’s financial deficit.

“Our limited financial resources are certainly worrying. However, spending money for the needy at this time is a high-priority resource, which should be done as a humanitarian nation and also help fight the virus.” . ” He wrote.

India has been criticized for its low cost of economic relief for the needy.

Explaining India’s budget constraints, Rajan said: “Unlike the United States or Europe, which can spend 10% more on GDP without fear of lowering the rating, we have already entered this crisis with a large financial deficit and we still have to spend money. Let’s do more. “

Decreasing the rating rate along with the loss of investor confidence can probably lead to a drop in the exchange rate and a significant increase in the long-term interest rate in this environment and major losses for our financial institutions.

“So we have to prioritize, reduce or delay low-cost, and at the same time emphasize urgent needs,” he said. At the same time, to reassure investors, the government can fulfill its commitment to return to financial correctness and support its goal by accepting regulations. Establish an independent financial council and set a medium-term debt target, as proposed by the NK Singh Committee. “

“Many SMEs that have been weakened in the last few years may not have the resources to survive,” he wrote. Small household chores are supported by direct transfer to the interests of families, and we must think of creative ways in which greater efficiency can be achieved, especially those with significant human and physical capital. helped. “

“The RBI has flooded the banking system with liquidity, but it may need to go further, for example, high-quality collateral loans to well-managed NBFCs. However, more liquidity will attract loan losses.” “NPAs, including in retail loans, are on the rise with rising unemployment. The RBI needs to consider setting up a fund to pay dividends to financial institutions so that they can build capital reserves.”

The former RBI governor of India ended his letter by saying: “It is said that India is only reforming in a crisis. I hope this indescribable tragedy will help us to see how weakened we are as a society.” “And we’re focusing on the crisis. We’re in dire need of economic and health care reform.”

(Tags)