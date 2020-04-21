Raghoram Rajan with caution against giving general color to coronavirus

Rajan, 57, who headed the RBI for three years until September 2016, said nationalism, which had previously been a very strong virus, was highlighted by the effects of COVID-19.

PTI

latest update: April 21, 2020, 10:14 PM IST

Raghoram Rajan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank, warned people against giving public color to coronavirus, saying such behavior could explode and make the progress of different societies more difficult.

Rajan’s remarks come as board members violate social avoidance guidelines and ignore all instructions by holding a large-scale rally last month at their headquarters in the Nizamuddin district of Delhi.

It is believed that the gathering emerged as a super-thank you from Cronavirus with thousands of cases across the country involving members of the Jamaat.

So far, the coronavirus has infected about 19,000 people and killed more than 600 in the country.

“We see in India that some people are claiming that this is a Muslim plot,” Rajan said in a speech at Harper’s Virtual University. “I mean, this kind of behavior can make his communities.” “It’s much harder for them to get together in their neighborhood.” Dynasty.

Rajan and 11 others have recently been assigned to an MDF Kristalina Georgieva’s foreign consulting group to provide perspectives from around the world on key developments and policy issues, including responding to the exceptional challenges that the world now faces for all. Coronavirus virus infection is present.

“China is pointing the finger at the United States, saying it was a US intelligence plan, and the United States is pointing a finger at China, saying it was seized by China,” he said, citing an example.

“No part of the world is immune to COVID-19,” said Rajan, who now works as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.

“Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. In the second quarter of 2020, we can see a 30 to 40 percent drop in GDP,” he said.

He said that despite the return of economic activity in the second half of 2020, global economic growth will continue to be negative for the year.

“I’ve been doing a global economic recovery for a year now,” he said.

