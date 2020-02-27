ragin’-cajun-was-first-to-carry-boiled-crawfish-fad-to-houston

‘Tis the year for boiling and peeling! The crawfish fad is substantial in Houston and Ragin’ Cajun is certainly a admirer preferred.

The household-owned business initially opened in 1974 as a po’ boy shop and became recognised as the initially restaurant in city to provide fresh boiled Louisiana crawfish.

Buyers are recognised to arrive from 100 miles away to get a large plate of spicy mudbugs. All through the chaotic period, Ragin’ Cajun sells 10,000 to 15,000 kilos of crawfish a 7 days!

To test out the menu and spots, pay a visit to https://ragin-cajun.com/.