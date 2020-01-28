Raging Babe returns on March 27th at the 2300 Arena with Philly Special

RINGSIDE 28/01/2020

“Raging Babe” Michelle Rosado returns to the 2300 Arena on Friday evening March 27th with the second episode of Philly Special. This boxing series shows emerging local talents in competitive matches. The promotion starts at 7:30 p.m.

The event will build on a successful 2019 for Rosado, which began on February 8 with their first self-promoted Philadelphia event – Philly Special – and included the October 4 card “Blood, Sweat & 50 Years” for their 50th birthday Boxing anniversary for Hall of Fame promoter J Russell Peltz. Rosado was looked after by Peltz in Philadelphia until she became self-employed. He will take on the matchmaking tasks for March 27th.

“Philly Special will showcase the type of fighting that makes Philadelphia a legendary fighting city,” said Rosado. “Fighters who prefer to run rather than quit, and fights that are more about left-handers than managers’ checkbooks. Real fans, real fighters, real fights.”

Club shows have been Rosado’s passion since promoting her first event in 2011.

“Not every fighter is committed to a large advertising contract by amateurs,” said Rosado. “Not every fighter will have a manager who throws money into his career. These boxers deserve a platform and the opportunity to develop into boxing fighters who do their work during the day and train at night … they all deserve a chance. Robert Hines, Gary Hinton, Jeff Chandler, Charlie Brown, Charles Brewer, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Bernard Hopkins, Jason Sosa, Tevin Farmer and Julian Williams started their careers at the Philly Club Show circuit and continued to become world champions. Club shows matter. “

The Philly Special Lineup will be announced on Wednesday February 5th. Boxing fans can sign up for news and ticket announcements at www.ragingbabe.com/phillyspecial.