Raheem Mostert leads 49ers over Packers in the NFC title game

Raheem Mostert (31) scores against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

Raheem Mostert (31) met the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter on Sunday. Photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

The defensive end of the San Francisco 49ers, Nick Bosa (97), screams after preventing the Green Bay Packers from stopping Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter on Sunday. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) smiles in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

The defensive end of San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa (97) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) meet Billy Turner (77) on the Green Bay Packers offensive, who will face Aaron Rodgers on Sunday in the second quarter. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is on Sunday for the first time. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) will be released on Sunday in the first quarter by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) for an eight meter loss. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will speak on his headset on Sunday in the second quarter. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers long-range receiver Davante Adams (17) tries to turn the curve against San Francisco 49ers defensive defender Emmanuel Moseley (41) on the first quarter of Sunday. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

The defensive end of San Francisco 49ers, Nick Bosa (97), and the defensive end of DeForest Buckner (99) fire quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) from Green Bay Packers. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

Raheem Mostert (31) and Kendrick Bourne (84), 49ers from San Francisco, pretend to swim in the end zone to celebrate Mostert’s 36-yard landing on Sunday of the first quarter. Photo by Terry Schmitt / UPI | Stock Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the field before Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Sunday’s NFC championship game ends. Photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

January 19 (UPI) – The San Francisco 49ers took a record feat from Raheem Mostert to defeat the Green Bay Packers 37: 20 at Sunday’s NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years by defeating the Packers. The Niners were the third team to advance to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games, joining the Cincinnati Bengals (1988) and the then St. Louis Rams (1999).

San Francisco will play the Kansas City Chiefs for the title in Miami in two weeks. The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Mostert put quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a spectator role with his 220-yard result with four touchdowns on the floor. Garoppolo was only 6-of-8 past for 77 yards.

Mostert posted the second fastest yards in a postseason game, only 28 yards behind Eric Dickerson’s record (248) on January 4, 1986. Mostert was also the first player to score at least four touchdowns and 200 yards in a single playoff competition.

The 49ers had a 27-0 lead in the first half after two field goals from Robbie Gould and three quick touchdowns from Mostert. The Packers finally scored 27-7 with Aaron Jones’ 9-yard touchdown early in the third quarter ,

Mostert extended the 49ers’ lead in the 4:49 win in the third quarter to 34: 7 with a 22-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the game.

The Packers responded with two points early in the fourth quarter to lower their deficit to 34-20. Gould linked his third field goal of the game at the end of the fourth quarter to make it a three goal game that sealed the 49ers’ victory.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had 12 broadcasts for 56 yards and a touchdown point, while five receptions for 27 yards and a receiving score were added.

Davante Adams scored 138 yards in nine catches. Jimmy Graham made four receptions for 59 yards on five goals.

