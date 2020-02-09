Raheem Sterling believes he can be fit for Man City’s Champions League with Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling is reportedly aiming to return in the Champions League match between Man City and Real Madrid.

The England international limped last weekend in City’s 0-2 loss to Tottenham due to a thigh injury.

Getty Images – Getty

Raheem Sterling is out due to a thigh injury

Sterling was banned on Sunday for a clash with West Ham, but the match was later postponed due to Storm Ciara.

Man City did not yet have any exact time limits for the 25-year-old to return to the winter break.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the striker would be out for weeks.

“It’s a thigh injury and we’ll see,” said the Spaniard at his pre-game press conference Friday.

Danny Mills suggests that Lionel Messi not be included on the Man City team.

“Of course it will take weeks, but we’ll see Leicester, [Real] Madrid and the rest of the games before I know it. I don’t know at the moment.

“It is a problem, but it is a problem that we had when [Ilkay] Gundogan was down for six months in the first year and [Aymeric] Laporte for four or five months this season.

“It is always a problem, but it is what it is. Unfortunately, this happens to the players during the season.”

new era

The “Premflix” streaming service could be introduced in English football by 2022

COLLISION

Is Sheffield United on against Bournemouth? How to watch the Premier League game

Top two

Live stream Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig: This is how you see the big Bundesliga clash

uncovered

Juventus is considering selling Arsenal’s former midfielder after just one season

PASSION

A father, a trainer and a mentor: the man behind Reece and Lauren James’ rapid rise

OUT

Man City against West Ham is postponed due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions”

GO?

Guardiola no longer commits to City and admits that summer transfers may be required

decision

Aston Villa Ass Grealish prefers Man United despite the interest from Barcelona

The Telegraph reports that Sterling is confident that it will be out in less than three weeks, which would lead him to the Champions League fight against Madrid in 17 days.

The report also suggests that the Spanish giants are considering a move for the English star and are closely monitoring its availability.